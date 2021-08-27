Falcons vs. Browns: 3 players to watch in preseason finale

The Atlanta Falcons host the Cleveland Browns in their preseason finale this Sunday and despite most roster spots being locked up, there are still a few positional battles worth keeping tabs on.

Here are three players who need to perform at a high level on Sunday to make the Falcons’ 53-man roster.

WR | Frank Darby

Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Despite being one of Atlanta's nine draft selections in 2021, wide receiver Frank Darby's odds of making the roster are very much up in the air. The rookie played 21 passing snaps during the team's preseason opener but saw no targets thrown his way. Darby had a much better showing in Week 2 against the Dolphins, catching both of his targets for 27 total yards. The competition is stiff for the Falcons at the fourth and fifth receiver spots. Both Christian Blake and Tajae Sharpe have more experience, however, a strong Week 3 performance could be enough for Darby to earn a spot.

OG | Ryan Neuzil

(AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)

With a hole at left guard, Ryan Neuzil is a player on the bubble that could really help himself with a big game against the Browns. Neuzil played 27 snaps in Week 1 and earned a Pro Football Focus grade of 64.9 as a pass blocker, and a 64.6 run-blocking grade. In Week 2, Neuzil didn't play as much -- six total snaps -- but did manage to grade out higher. If he can put together another solid, but with more volume, it would make him tough to cut next week.

LB | Erroll Thompson

(AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

With the majority of defensive roster spots locked up, Erroll Thompson is in the midst of one of the final few battles. Linebacker Dorian Ethridge seems to have a slight edge, but Thompson has a chance to beat out his fellow rookie with a great performance on Sunday. During Week 2, Thompson allowed four receptions for 72 receiving yards -- 33 yards after the catch. Additionally, Thompson wasn't very effective in the run game where he earned a PFF grade of 27.7 on 13 snaps. The former Mississippi State standout must improve his production on defense, especially in the passing game.

