Falcons vs. Bengals live stream, time, viewing info for Week 7

The Cincinnati Bengals face another uncommon NFC foe in Week 7, this time against the Atlanta Falcons.

Those visiting Falcons sport a superb ground game behind the leadership of quarterback Marcus Mariota and have played a handful of strong teams close this year.

Cincinnati has more concerns beyond that, too. Key injuries to the defense, as highlighted on the final injury report, would appear to place more pressure than usual on the Joe Burrow-led offense.

Here’s a quick look at viewing info for the game:

Atlanta Falcons at Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday, October 23 (1 p.m. ET)

TV info: Fox

In-market live stream: fuboTV (try it for free).

Radio: Cincinnati – WCKY-AM (1530), Cincinnati – WEBN-FM (102.7), Cincinnati – WLW-AM (700)

Location: Paycor Stadium

Forecast: Cloudy, 64 degrees

Referee: Clete Blakeman

Opponent Wire site: Falcons Wire

Odds: Bengals -5.5

