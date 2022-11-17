Falcons vs. Bears: Injury updates from Thursday’s practice
The Atlanta Falcons returned to practice on Thursday, and for the second day in a row, cornerback A.J. Terrell was active.
Even though Terrell was limited on the team’s official injury report, his return to the practice field is an encouraging sign for a Falcons team battling injuries in the secondary.
Atlanta hosts the Chicago Bears on Sunday and both teams are coming off embarrassing division losses in Week 10. Rounding out the Falcons’ Thursday injury report were tight end Feleipe Franks and guard Colby Gossett. Both missed practice, while safety Erik Harris was limited again
Check out the updated Thursday injury reports for both teams below.
Falcons Week 11 injury report
Player
Injury
Wed
Thu
Fri
Status
A.J. Terrell
Hamstring
LP
LP
Erik Harris
Foot
LP
LP
Colby Gossett
Personal
–
DNP
Feleipe Franks
Calf
DNP
DNP
Bears Week 11 injury report: Thursday updates
Player
Injury
Wed
Thu
Fri
Status
Dane Cruikshank
Hamstring
LP
DNP
Kyler Gordon
Knee
LP
FP
Teven Jenkins
Hip
DNP
DNP
Cole Kmet
Thigh
DNP
LP
David Montgomery
Personal
DNP
FP
Al-Quadin Muhammad
Knee
DNP
DNP
Kindle Vildor
Ankle
DNP
LP
N’Keal Harry
Illness
–
DNP
Falcons favored by 3.5 over the Bears
The Atlanta Falcons (4-6) are 3.5-point favorites over the Chicago Bears (3-7) in Week 11 https://t.co/wu2qZgledV
According to Tipico Sportsbook, Atlanta is a 3.5-point favorite in Week 11, with a money line of -170. The Falcons may be favored, but their performance over the last two weeks hasn’t been encouraging. Fans are calling for a quarterback change after Marcus Mariota’s abysmal game on Thursday night.
Falcons designate OL Jalen Mayfield to return from IR
Falcons News: Jalen Mayfield designated to return from Injured reserve list https://t.co/JUaHMX3hUH
The timing works out well for Atlanta as left guard Elijah Wilkinson and backup center Matt Hennessy each landed on the injured reserve list in recent weeks. If the Falcons activate Mayfield in time for their Week 11 matchup against the Chicago Bears, there’s a chance he gets the start over Colby Gossett.
Falcons sign DB Devon Key to practice squad
The #Falcons signed former Chiefs DB Devon Key to their 16-man practice squad on Tuesday https://t.co/iAVddZiirN
Former Chiefs DB Devon Key takes Jovante Moffatt’s place on the practice squad after Atlanta signed Moffatt to the 53-man last week. Check out the team’s updated 16-man practice squad here.
