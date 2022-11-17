Falcons vs. Bears: Injury updates from Thursday’s practice

The Atlanta Falcons returned to practice on Thursday, and for the second day in a row, cornerback A.J. Terrell was active.

Even though Terrell was limited on the team’s official injury report, his return to the practice field is an encouraging sign for a Falcons team battling injuries in the secondary.

Atlanta hosts the Chicago Bears on Sunday and both teams are coming off embarrassing division losses in Week 10. Rounding out the Falcons’ Thursday injury report were tight end Feleipe Franks and guard Colby Gossett. Both missed practice, while safety Erik Harris was limited again

Check out the updated Thursday injury reports for both teams below.

Falcons Week 11 injury report

Player

Injury

Wed

Thu

Fri

Status

A.J. Terrell

Hamstring

LP

LP

Erik Harris

Foot

LP

LP

Colby Gossett

Personal

  –

DNP

Feleipe Franks

Calf

DNP

DNP

 

Bears Week 11 injury report: Thursday updates

Player

Injury

Wed

Thu

Fri

Status

Dane Cruikshank

Hamstring

LP

DNP

Kyler Gordon

Knee

LP

FP

Teven Jenkins

Hip

DNP

DNP

Cole Kmet

Thigh

DNP

LP

David Montgomery

Personal

DNP

FP

Al-Quadin Muhammad

Knee

DNP

DNP

Kindle Vildor

Ankle

DNP

LP

N’Keal Harry

Illness

 –

DNP

 

Falcons favored by 3.5 over the Bears

According to Tipico Sportsbook, Atlanta is a 3.5-point favorite in Week 11, with a money line of -170. The Falcons may be favored, but their performance over the last two weeks hasn’t been encouraging. Fans are calling for a quarterback change after Marcus Mariota’s abysmal game on Thursday night.

Falcons designate OL Jalen Mayfield to return from IR

The timing works out well for Atlanta as left guard Elijah Wilkinson and backup center Matt Hennessy each landed on the injured reserve list in recent weeks. If the Falcons activate Mayfield in time for their Week 11 matchup against the Chicago Bears, there’s a chance he gets the start over Colby Gossett.

Falcons sign DB Devon Key to practice squad

Former Chiefs DB Devon Key takes Jovante Moffatt’s place on the practice squad after Atlanta signed Moffatt to the 53-man last week. Check out the team’s updated 16-man practice squad here.

