Falcons vs. 49ers: Behind enemy lines with Niners Wire

The story that dominated NFL headlines for the past week was the controversial roughing-the-passer penalty that referees called on Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Grady Jarrett after his fourth-quarter sack of Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady.

While fans and analysts continue to discuss the call, the Falcons are focused on Sunday’s game against the NFC West-leading San Francisco 49ers. The last time these two teams met during Week 15 of the 2021 season, the 49ers soundly defeated the Falcons by a final score of 31-13.

To help us get some inside info on this Week 6 matchup, we went behind enemy lines with Kyle Madson, the managing editor at Niners Wire.

What’s the number one reason the 49ers are currently leading the NFC West?

(AP Photo/Tony Avelar)

Well, the first reason is because the rest of the NFC West stinks. Kidding. Sort of. The 49ers are just the most well-rounded team right now. The Rams have some pretty significant problems on offense. The Seahawks can’t stop anyone on defense. And the Cardinals have a coach and QB who hate each other. The 49ers have maybe the best defense in the league and their offense has started to figure out as Jimmy Garoppolo has gotten in more of a groove. Going into Week 6 it feels like they should win the division.

How is the team rallying behind Jimmy Garoppolo?

Stan Szeto-USA TODAY Sports

The biggest thing Garoppolo did was eliminate the air of uncertainty that came with Trey Lance. Their offense looks more like it did last season and I think that familiarity has helped them quite a bit. While the ceiling may ultimately be lower, the development factor being taken out of the equation from under center might give the team as a whole a little more freedom and larger margin for error that makes overall execution easier.

Is the coaching staff/front office still high on Trey Lance?

Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

Allegedly! Keeping Garoppolo around was at least some kind of indication that they were concerned about Lance for this season. All the reporting and people around the team say the players and coaching staff are still high on Lance, but I’m wondering how long the leash will be for him. It could quickly become a problem if he steps in again next year and doesn’t exhibit some substantial improvement right away. A year or two on development is fine, but if there’s still uncertainty as he enters Year 4 of his rookie deal? That could change minds in the building quickly.

Story continues

Most underrated player on either side of the ball?

(AP Photo/Jed Jacobsohn)

On offense I’m inclined to say Jeff Wilson Jr. The reason I say that is because I watch this team every week and write about them and podcast about them for a living and even I didn’t realize how good of a year he’s having. Wilson since becoming the starter in Week 2 after Elijah Mitchell went down, is averaging 5.4 yards per carry on 65 attempts with a couple of touchdowns.

He’s been okay in his stints as a starter since joining the team in 2018, but this year he looks like a completely different player. On the defensive side, free safety Tashaun Gipson has just quietly put together an excellent start to the year. He joined the team three days before the preseason finale and between that point and the season-opener he won the starting free safety job with Jimmie Ward sidelined by a hamstring injury. PFF has given him a 85.9 overall grade (first among safeties with over 300 snaps). He’s yet to miss a tackle or give a reception in coverage, and quarterbacks are rocking a 0.0 passer rating when targeting him.

Who wins/Any bold predictions?

(AP Photo/Tony Avelar)

I’m going to say the 49ers win like, 28-17 in a game that’s closer than the final score indicates. I think Atlanta will be able to move the ball a little on the ground, but I don’t really trust their defense to come up with enough stops, even if Grady Jarrett has a huge game (which I’m expecting). That lead’s to my bold prediction that for the third consecutive week San Francisco’s defense scores a touchdown. Talanoa Hufanga had a pick-six in Week 4 against the Rams, then Emmanuel Moseley had one last week against the Panthers before tearing his ACL late in the fourth quarter. This week I could see San Francisco leading 21-17 and Marcus Mariota needing to throw it while trying to come back late and one of the 49ers defenders coming up with a pick-six to seal it.

[lawrence-related id=103435,103442,103341,103397]

[listicle id=103429]

Story originally appeared on Falcons Wire