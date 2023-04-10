Falcons to visit with Kentucky QB Will Levis

The Atlanta Falcons have three quarterbacks under contract for the 2023 season, but that doesn’t mean the team isn’t taking a hard look at the signal-callers in this year’s draft class.

While it’s a foregone conclusion that Alabama’s Bryce Young and Ohio State’s C.J. Stroud will be selected with the first two picks, there are two other QB prospects — Florida’s Anthony Richardson and Kentucky’s Will Levis — who could go in the top 10.

Since the Falcons hold the eighth overall pick in the draft, there’s a chance that either Richardson or Levis will be available when they’re on the clock. The team already has a visit scheduled with Richardson, and now it appears Levis will meet with Atlanta as well.

According to a report from The Score’s Jordan Schultz, Levis has visits scheduled this week with both the Falcons and Titans.

Will Levis will visit both the #Titans and #Falcons this week, sources tell @theScore. The former #Kentucky star QB recently worked out for the #Colts in Lexington as well. He’s a projected top 10 pick. Here’s a clip from Friday talking Levis w/@JoyTaylorTalks on @TheHerd. pic.twitter.com/a2ehxq1ICq — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) April 10, 2023

Levis is rated as the fourth overall prospect on the Pro Football Focus big board, but scouts are concerned about his accuracy at the next level. In 2022, Levis threw for 2,416 passing yards, 19 touchdowns and 10 interceptions for the Wildcats.

Story continues

With prototypical size for the position, Levis has both rare arm strength and above-average athleticism working to his advantage. Some doubt his ability to process information at the NFL level, while others compare his skill set to Bills quarterback Josh Allen.

The Falcons are expected to go with second-year QB Desmond Ridder as the starter next season, plus the team signed high-priced backup Taylor Heinicke in free agency.

Click here to track each of Atlanta’s top-30 draft visits!

Related

2023 NFL mock draft: QBs go 1-2-3 in new two-round projection Poll Results: Falcons fans want Georgia DL Jalen Carter 10 interior offensive linemen the Falcons could target in free agency Atlanta Falcons 2023 NFL mock draft roundup 10 interior offensive linemen the Falcons could target in 2023 draft

Story originally appeared on Falcons Wire