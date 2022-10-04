Falcons work out veteran LB Will Compton, per report

The Atlanta Falcons worked out veteran linebacker Will Compton, ESPN’s Field Yates reported on Tuesday afternoon. Compton, 33, has played for three teams over his nine-year NFL career, including two seasons with the Tennessee Titans (2018 and 2020).

According to Yates, the Falcons aren’t expected to sign Compton right now, but he could be a late-season target if the team is fighting for a playoff spot.

Coveted part-time LB and podcaster @_willcompton had a very good workout with the Falcons, I’m told. It’s sounding like a deal with Atlanta is not expected to get done right now, but a possible signing later in the season for a playoff push remains very likely. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) October 4, 2022

Story originally appeared on Falcons Wire