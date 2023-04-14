Falcons upgrade trenches in new 7-round mock draft

Any time there are three or more highly touted quarterback prospects in a single draft class, it adds an element of chaos to the first round. For a team like the Atlanta Falcons, who hold the eighth overall pick, the key is staying focused through that chaos and taking the best player on the board.

In our latest seven-round mock draft, the Falcons pass on the flash and upgrade their offensive and defensive lines with their first two picks. Plus, the team adds a new weapon for QB Desmond Ridder.

Round 1, Pick 8: OL Peter Skoronski - Northwestern

The versatile Skoronski is someone the Falcons could immediately plug in at left guard and stabilize one of the last remaining holes on their roster. With both Tyree Wilson and Jalen Carter off the board, the Northwestern standout makes a lot of sense for Atlanta. While he could potentially move to left tackle down the line, Skoronski’s combination of technique and athleticism will allow him to excel at multiple spots.

“Skoronski has the highest floor of any offensive lineman in the draft class,” Pro Football Focus wrote. “It may just come at guard, though.”

By adding Skoronski, Atlanta would have one of the strongest offensive lines in the NFL. If the Falcons want to set Ridder up for success, it’s not a bad idea to continue building the offensive line.

Round 2, Pick 44: DE Tuli Tuipulotu - USC

Tuli Tuipulotu has what some of the other edge rushers in the class don’t have: a proven track record of getting after the quarterback. In 2022, the USC standout finished the season with 13 sacks and 37 QB hurries. Defensive coordinator Ryan Nielsen could utilize Tuipulotu’s size and versatility to play inside or out. Tuipulotua would likely begin his career as a rotational piece, learning from veterans like Calais Campbell, David Onyemata and Grady Jarrett.

Tuli Tuipulotu led the nation with 12.5 sacks this year, the most by a Trojan in a single season since 2003! 🇹🇴 pic.twitter.com/VrAx4w4fWm — USC Trojans (@USC_Athletics) December 8, 2022

Round 3, Pick 75: WR Nathaniel Dell - Houston

The Falcons have some big targets in Drake London, Kyle Pitts and Mack Hollins. The best way to complement them is by adding someone who can do damage in the slot. The 5-foot-8 Nathaniel Dell is just the kind of explosive playmaker that Atlanta needs. Dell posted back-to-back seasons with over 1,300 receiving yards at least 12 touchdowns. In 2022, he had 108 catches for 1,399 yards and 17 touchdowns.

Nathaniel Dell led the AAC in.. 🥇 88.3 PFF Grade

🥇 91 catches

🥇 1,328 yards

🥇 12 TDspic.twitter.com/BA3wF0zKpG — PFF College (@PFF_College) May 11, 2022

Round 4, Pick 110: RB Kendre Miller - TCU

The Falcons passed on Bijan Robinson in the first round, but TCU’s Kendre Miller is too tempting to pass on here in the fourth. Miller racked up nearly 1,400 rushing yards and 17 touchdowns on 6.1 yards per carry for the Horned Frogs in 2022. Atlanta still has Cordarrelle Patterson, but Miller could eventually take over that role as the lighting to Tyler Allgeier’s thunder.

Not enough people talking about TCU HB Kendre Miller pic.twitter.com/gFfKSPbGtm — James Foster (@NoFlagsFilm) February 10, 2023

Round 4, Pick 113: DL Kobie Turner - Wake Forest

Wake Forest’s Kobie Turner would provide more rotational help on the interior of Atlanta’s defense. He lined up all over for the Demon Deacons in 2022, recording 27 hurries, three sacks and a PFF grade of 92.2. Atlanta has two quality defensive tackles in Grady Jarrett and David Onyemata, but the team could use an injection of youth at the position. Turner is not a bad option with the Falcons’ second pick of the fourth round.

Wake Forest’s Kobie Turner (No. 0) is a monster against the run. Plays with suddenness off the snap, has powerful pop in his hands, and can anchor down and clog up gaps. Turner is one of the most underrated prospects in the 2023 NFL Draft class. pic.twitter.com/xUufCgSzzT — Bobby Football (@Rob__Paul) April 8, 2023

Round 7, Pick 224: C Brett Neilon - USC

Neilon brings some much-needed depth to the center position. Obviously, Drew Dalman would still be the favorite to start, but he would benefit from a little competition. In 2022, Neilon earned a Pro Football Focus grade of 90.2 and a pass-blocking grade of 90.5 for the Trojans.

Round 7, Pick 225: LB Troy Brown - Mississippi

Atlanta takes the best player available here at pick 225, landing Mississippi linebacker Troy Brown. The Falcons have yet to re-sign Rashaan Evans and lack depth at the position. Brown is solid against the run and has enough upside to warrant the pick.

Round 7, Pick 245: WR Elijah Higgins - Stanford

Higgins is a bit of a project, but he’s built like Calvin Johnson — 6-foot-3, 235 pounds. The Stanford wideout ran an official 4.54 40-yard dash at the combine. In 2022, he finished with 59 catches for 704 receiving yards and two touchdowns. Higgins is definitely worth taking a flier on here because of his size alone.

PFF Mock Draft Recap and Grade

