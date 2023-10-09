Advertisement

Falcons Twitter can’t get enough of aerial shot of Bijan Robinson

Matt Urben
·4 min read

The Atlanta Falcons added electrifying running back Bijan Robinson over the offseason and not a week has gone by without the rookie doing something spectacular.

In Week 5, Robinson caught a touchdown pass behind his back with one hand in the fourth quarter of Sunday’s win over the Texans.

The Falcons released a rooftop view of Robinson’s touchdown catch, along with an aerial shot of Drake London’s impressive sideline grab, and fans on Twitter couldn’t get enough.

Bijan's one-handed, behind-the-back TD - AERIAL VIEW

Drake London's sideline catch - AERIAL VIEW

Fans react on Twitter

Story originally appeared on Falcons Wire