Falcons Twitter can’t get enough of aerial shot of Bijan Robinson
The Atlanta Falcons added electrifying running back Bijan Robinson over the offseason and not a week has gone by without the rookie doing something spectacular.
In Week 5, Robinson caught a touchdown pass behind his back with one hand in the fourth quarter of Sunday’s win over the Texans.
The Falcons released a rooftop view of Robinson’s touchdown catch, along with an aerial shot of Drake London’s impressive sideline grab, and fans on Twitter couldn’t get enough.
Bijan's one-handed, behind-the-back TD - AERIAL VIEW
An overhead view of the behind-the-back crossover catch from Bijan Robinson, courtesy of the @AtlantaFalcons: pic.twitter.com/qNJV8wANhD
— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 9, 2023
Drake London's sideline catch - AERIAL VIEW
Say less 👀
NFL+ https://t.co/MFBhTglEry pic.twitter.com/TkPLSsGhrW
— Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) October 9, 2023
Fans react on Twitter
The best media in football rn https://t.co/kra7apRAim
— PJ Green (@PJGreenTV) October 9, 2023
Why are they the only ones getting shots like these? https://t.co/vxZzfEPJGa
— Maliik Obee (@NFLMaliik) October 9, 2023
Overhead angle highlight videos didn’t exist until Bijan came into the league, His Impact https://t.co/hdffSoEsHl
— Sixers Flop Era (@FlopSixers) October 9, 2023
These are the best things out right now https://t.co/zZoMeWzB1C
— Dillon (@D_bloom8) October 9, 2023
Bijan Robinson is probably the most exciting running back to watch since Adrian Peterson. https://t.co/Aze6TzyVOX
— JayPrime (@JayPrime87) October 9, 2023
This camera work is truly impressive https://t.co/S9YEyw1D5o
— Michael (@ImagineMichael3) October 9, 2023
To the one making that hike up to the top of the building and getting these shots for us. We appreciate it and its completely worth it. Great stuff. #DirtyBirds https://t.co/KsLAoxfaMa
— 𝙆𝙚𝙫𝙞𝙣 𝙏𝙧𝙤𝙮 (@KevinTroyGA) October 9, 2023
Most exciting RB to join NFL since Saquon… love this dude https://t.co/KtxNNzHsNR
— Jim Shaloob (@JShaloob) October 9, 2023
Bijan is the ultimate champion of the “that boy nice” football watcher. You don’t need EPA or success rate or any number at all to argue that he’s good. You just need to watch one play and see him move differently than every other guy on the field, lmao https://t.co/hlPZuuOTXQ
— Jackson's Brain (@TheNotoriousJRP) October 9, 2023
Imma need more angles like this 🔥🔥🔥🔥 https://t.co/Cn6IM5nhKb
— Leon (@JohnOryion) October 9, 2023
Doing an Iverson crossover on the football field is crazyy https://t.co/4RlTneFw6Z
— max lomeli (@tellallfriends) October 9, 2023
Not sure if anyone in the league has the amount of juice that Bijan Robinson has
Every week he makes a guy or two look silly https://t.co/MuMP93ayVy
— FatGorillaPalms (@lukeross256) October 9, 2023
Falcons social team best in the NFL rn these are 🔥 https://t.co/hdS8qehQvo
— Shereef Sakr (@ShereefKeef) October 9, 2023
Ohhhh more rooftop views 👀 https://t.co/BsiPL6qzyX
— A M B E Z Y (@bezy_bby) October 9, 2023
The people in charge of the Falcons’ stadiums should be in charge of the franchise. Every stadium they build is full of amazing innovations,but their trophy case takes up less space than an air fryer https://t.co/ixsM5pVB4X
— Taddy Mason (@rod4short) October 9, 2023
he is so so good. Glad that kstate doesnt have to play him anymore, he might put up 600 yds against our current team https://t.co/fflMLKo2nm
— joey (@poeyjerkins) October 9, 2023
My very first touch as an RB in college was an angle route. Ball was a bit behind me so I tried to do this and an all American linebacker hit me so hard it cracked my face mask down the middle. Pulling this off in the NFL is insane https://t.co/LK4diDKQ2h
— CagyGibbon7 (@CagyGibbon43) October 9, 2023
What a great play by Bijan. This is why people are hard on Ridder, so many times a Falcon WR has to make a career highlight catch to what should be a routine throw & catch. https://t.co/2fHPQbf0OA
— Matt Shackleford (@mshackleford) October 9, 2023
Rookie of the Year and it’s really not close. Dude is HIM https://t.co/IqEPJA7rqS
— Larry Hawthorne (@Osufan_71) October 9, 2023