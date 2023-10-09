Falcons Twitter can’t get enough of aerial shot of Bijan Robinson

The Atlanta Falcons added electrifying running back Bijan Robinson over the offseason and not a week has gone by without the rookie doing something spectacular.

In Week 5, Robinson caught a touchdown pass behind his back with one hand in the fourth quarter of Sunday’s win over the Texans.

The Falcons released a rooftop view of Robinson’s touchdown catch, along with an aerial shot of Drake London’s impressive sideline grab, and fans on Twitter couldn’t get enough.

Bijan's one-handed, behind-the-back TD - AERIAL VIEW

An overhead view of the behind-the-back crossover catch from Bijan Robinson, courtesy of the @AtlantaFalcons: pic.twitter.com/qNJV8wANhD — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 9, 2023

Drake London's sideline catch - AERIAL VIEW

Fans react on Twitter

The best media in football rn https://t.co/kra7apRAim — PJ Green (@PJGreenTV) October 9, 2023

Why are they the only ones getting shots like these? https://t.co/vxZzfEPJGa — Maliik Obee (@NFLMaliik) October 9, 2023

Overhead angle highlight videos didn’t exist until Bijan came into the league, His Impact https://t.co/hdffSoEsHl — Sixers Flop Era (@FlopSixers) October 9, 2023

These are the best things out right now https://t.co/zZoMeWzB1C — Dillon (@D_bloom8) October 9, 2023

Bijan Robinson is probably the most exciting running back to watch since Adrian Peterson. https://t.co/Aze6TzyVOX — JayPrime (@JayPrime87) October 9, 2023

This camera work is truly impressive https://t.co/S9YEyw1D5o — Michael (@ImagineMichael3) October 9, 2023

To the one making that hike up to the top of the building and getting these shots for us. We appreciate it and its completely worth it. Great stuff. #DirtyBirds https://t.co/KsLAoxfaMa — 𝙆𝙚𝙫𝙞𝙣 𝙏𝙧𝙤𝙮 (@KevinTroyGA) October 9, 2023

Most exciting RB to join NFL since Saquon… love this dude https://t.co/KtxNNzHsNR — Jim Shaloob (@JShaloob) October 9, 2023

Bijan is the ultimate champion of the “that boy nice” football watcher. You don’t need EPA or success rate or any number at all to argue that he’s good. You just need to watch one play and see him move differently than every other guy on the field, lmao https://t.co/hlPZuuOTXQ — Jackson's Brain (@TheNotoriousJRP) October 9, 2023

Imma need more angles like this 🔥🔥🔥🔥 https://t.co/Cn6IM5nhKb — Leon (@JohnOryion) October 9, 2023

Doing an Iverson crossover on the football field is crazyy https://t.co/4RlTneFw6Z — max lomeli (@tellallfriends) October 9, 2023

Not sure if anyone in the league has the amount of juice that Bijan Robinson has Every week he makes a guy or two look silly https://t.co/MuMP93ayVy — FatGorillaPalms (@lukeross256) October 9, 2023

Falcons social team best in the NFL rn these are 🔥 https://t.co/hdS8qehQvo — Shereef Sakr (@ShereefKeef) October 9, 2023

Ohhhh more rooftop views 👀 https://t.co/BsiPL6qzyX — A M B E Z Y (@bezy_bby) October 9, 2023

The people in charge of the Falcons’ stadiums should be in charge of the franchise. Every stadium they build is full of amazing innovations,but their trophy case takes up less space than an air fryer https://t.co/ixsM5pVB4X — Taddy Mason (@rod4short) October 9, 2023

he is so so good. Glad that kstate doesnt have to play him anymore, he might put up 600 yds against our current team https://t.co/fflMLKo2nm — joey (@poeyjerkins) October 9, 2023

My very first touch as an RB in college was an angle route. Ball was a bit behind me so I tried to do this and an all American linebacker hit me so hard it cracked my face mask down the middle. Pulling this off in the NFL is insane https://t.co/LK4diDKQ2h — CagyGibbon7 (@CagyGibbon43) October 9, 2023

What a great play by Bijan. This is why people are hard on Ridder, so many times a Falcon WR has to make a career highlight catch to what should be a routine throw & catch. https://t.co/2fHPQbf0OA — Matt Shackleford (@mshackleford) October 9, 2023

Rookie of the Year and it’s really not close. Dude is HIM https://t.co/IqEPJA7rqS — Larry Hawthorne (@Osufan_71) October 9, 2023

