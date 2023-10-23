Advertisement

Falcons Twitter reacts to wild Week 7 win over Tampa Bay

Matt Urben
Thanks to an incredible defensive effort and the clutch kicking of Younghoe Koo, the Atlanta Falcons avoided a potentially disastrous loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 7.

Quarterback Desmond Ridder fumbled away three red-zone chances, but the Falcons didn’t crumble. The team stepped up when it mattered most, pulling out a 16-13 victory to move to 4-3 on the season.

As a result of Sunday’s win, Atlanta has moved into first place in the NFC South. Falcons fans on Twitter were all over the map after the game.

