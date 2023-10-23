Falcons Twitter reacts to wild Week 7 win over Tampa Bay

Thanks to an incredible defensive effort and the clutch kicking of Younghoe Koo, the Atlanta Falcons avoided a potentially disastrous loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 7.

Quarterback Desmond Ridder fumbled away three red-zone chances, but the Falcons didn’t crumble. The team stepped up when it mattered most, pulling out a 16-13 victory to move to 4-3 on the season.

As a result of Sunday’s win, Atlanta has moved into first place in the NFC South. Falcons fans on Twitter were all over the map after the game.

Why would you ever put Bijan in the game on the last drive with 30 seconds left and he hasn’t carried the ball all day? In that moment!! Why?? I need someone to explain that to me!! I’m serious I don’t understand! Strange decision — Brian Finneran (@BFinn86) October 22, 2023

#Falcons coach Arthur Smith, on his QB Desmond Ridder: “It's his 11th start, just got a good win, so let's give him some credit, give this team some credit. We found a way to win. I know this about Desmond Ridder: He's tough, and he's a winner." — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 22, 2023

I was called crazy for saying eye test alone. Nate Landman is better than Troy Anderson. Better tackler and better in coverage. He plays like a veteran. 💪🏽💪🏽💪🏽💪🏽 https://t.co/R6ezrOTAKk — JazzyJeffRealTalk (@JazzyJeffRealT1) October 22, 2023

You can critique Ridder all you want, but outside of the costly fumble on the TD run, he had a really nice day. Best of his career on the road. Made the key throw to win the game. They’ve got a very winnable 3-game stretch (TEN, MIN, AZ) coming up and a bye week. Love it. — Cory Woodroof (@CoryWoodroof47) October 22, 2023

That throw, the Pitts throw at the end of the game and the Allgeier out of structure throw were all fantastic examples of the growth Ridder has shown this year. https://t.co/uM8cD16g4q — 𝑺𝒄𝒐𝒕𝒕 𝑪𝒂𝒓𝒂𝒔𝒊𝒌 🏈🏳️‍🌈🇺🇦🇬🇪 (@CarasikS) October 22, 2023

"We shouldn't even have to get to that point." … "We made it harder on ourselves than it has to be." – Desmond Ridder — Tori McElhaney (@tori_mcelhaney) October 22, 2023

VIDEO: We heard that Bijan Robinson wasn't feeling well. He told us postgame he was dealing with a bad headache. Arthur Smith didn't want to test it. Said he was feeling it last night as well. pic.twitter.com/qKLaETxo4c — Miles Garrett (@MilesGarrettTV) October 22, 2023

Like OK. He's not feeling well. So, I get not playing him. Don't play him if he's sick or sore. But then to put him in in the final minute when Cordarrelle Patterson and Tyler Allgeier have been running the ball so well? And if anything you need pass protection and you choose… https://t.co/bfdSpdyQgu — Tori McElhaney (@tori_mcelhaney) October 22, 2023

That is the most inexcusable dumbass nonchalant non athletic disgusting fumble I’ve seen in a long time!! Ball in wrong arm, premature celebration, all of it was so f$&king dumb. I’m blown away that a QB can actually do something like that. F!! Me!!! — Brian Finneran (@BFinn86) October 22, 2023

Landman is turning into a monster — Ev Glaze (@Everett_G07) October 22, 2023

RIDDEMPTION!!!! Koo wins it!! The Falcons own FIRST PLACE ‼️‼️ — 1stPlace Rise Up Ridder (@RiseUpReader) October 22, 2023

Falcons had a good TD drive without one of their best players and everyone is mad at Smith. If this becomes a trend, or it happens again and doesn’t work, it’ll be different. But we got 7. Idk why people are mad https://t.co/PrGP8TdH3R — FFYT👻 (@_FootballFilms_) October 22, 2023

