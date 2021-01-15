Falcons Twitter reacts to team hiring Arthur Smith as head coach

Matt Urben
·2 min read

The Atlanta Falcons made Arthur Smith an offer to become the team’s next head coach on Friday morning, but the deal didn’t come together until several hours later. Despite speculation that Smith wouldn’t be accepting the job, the team officially named him to the position late Friday afternoon.

Now that the Falcons finally have a head coach, let’s see what the people of Twitter have to say about Smith’s hiring.

