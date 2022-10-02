Falcons Twitter reacts to Sunday’s 23-20 win over the Browns

In Week 4, the Atlanta Falcons defeated the Cleveland Browns for the first time since 2010. Sunday’s 23-20 victory came down to the final seconds when Falcons CB Dee Alford came away with a game-clinching interception of Browns QB Jacoby Brissett.

Atlanta now sits at 2-2 on the season, with a huge divisional game coming up next week against the NFC South-leading Buccaneers. Let’s see how Falcons fans are reacting to the win on Twitter.

THE ATLANTA FALCONS HAVE WON BACK TO BACK GAMES SEND TWEET — Austin Latham (@AustinLatham25) October 2, 2022

That’s how you end the game ! Great play ! #dirtybirds pic.twitter.com/UtkBR1M3Sk — TheFlyingHighPodcast (@FlyingHighpod) October 2, 2022

Good Day! Double Donks looking up now! pic.twitter.com/KcBuiBlBHV — John Fricke (@JohnFricke) October 2, 2022

These Falcons are fighters, man. Exactly what you hope to see. THIS is how you change the culture. — Start Ridder, Free Pitts (@RiseUpReader) October 2, 2022

DON’T SLEEP ON THIS TEAM! 2-2 & GETTING BETTER EVERY WEEK! #DirtyBirds — DukesandBell929 (@DukesandBell929) October 2, 2022

Arthur Smith pretty much admitted he doesn’t trust Mariota with those drives at the end of the game so we SHOULD see Ridder soon 🤔 — Box Score Kenny 🏟 (@projectjax) October 2, 2022

DEE ALFORD THOUGH MAN CALLED GAME. W — 🇬🇧 Atlanta Falcons 🔴⚫ (@ATLFalconsUK) October 2, 2022

That's how you play as a team. Your starting QB not playing well. But everyone had hos back with finding a way to pound the ball when they needed to. And closing out game with another 2 and ending int to go a long with it. — Toby D. (@tobyd1991) October 2, 2022

don’t let this win distract you from the fact that Ridder should be starting next game — kelsey orr (@kelseytayorr) October 2, 2022

DEFENSE WINS CHAMPIONSHIPS 😤pic.twitter.com/54zYEWNJRQ — Kevin Keneely (@KevinKeneely1) October 2, 2022

Arthur Smith was fired up after that pick you gotta love it — 🔴⚫️ (@DirtyBirdz_11) October 2, 2022

People blaming Arthur Smith for this instead of Marcus Mariota is comical to me. Smith is trying to. Mariota just can't get him the ball. Play Ridder and Pitts will be putting up NUMBERS. https://t.co/9R7jZ2NuC5 — Scott Carasik 🇺🇦🇬🇪🏳️‍🌈 (@CarasikS) October 2, 2022

And yes, Desmond Ridder should still be starting. The Falcons won despite Mariota’s best effort. 36% completion rate today. 41.4 rating. Let’s unlock the offense. — Start Ridder, Free Pitts (@RiseUpReader) October 2, 2022

Matt Ryan currently leads the league in turnovers with 8, who’s right behind him? Marcus Mariota, with 7. — Tre’Shon (@tre3shon) October 2, 2022

Steelers 🤝 ravens Being the falcons pic.twitter.com/aWqXl8qpGU — Ja’Quavion (@JaQuavion__) October 2, 2022

Falcons defeat Browns 23-20 following Dee Alford’s fourth-quarter interception. Four takeaways from Sunday’s win in Atlanta. https://t.co/YYlYUZMdRS — The Falcons Wire (@TheFalconsWire) October 2, 2022

Highlights: Dee Alford picks off Jacoby Brissett to secure Falcons’ Week 4 win over the Browns https://t.co/JvKTi1trDX — The Falcons Wire (@TheFalconsWire) October 2, 2022

Falcons highlights: Olamide Zaccheaus hauls in 42-yard catch to give team a 23-20 lead. https://t.co/RSfwr6zsIN — The Falcons Wire (@TheFalconsWire) October 2, 2022

Falcons running back Caleb Huntley’s five-yard touchdown gave the team a 17-13 lead over the Browns in the fourth quarter of Sunday’s game. https://t.co/qUxXD09L6z — The Falcons Wire (@TheFalconsWire) October 2, 2022

Falcons highlights: Jaylinn Hawkins forced a fumble on Browns TE David Njoku. Three plays later, Cordarrelle Patterson ran for a 13-yard TD. https://t.co/99CxtmTFis — The Falcons Wire (@TheFalconsWire) October 2, 2022

Falcons vs. Browns: Best photos from Sunday’s matchup in Atlanta. https://t.co/v3xFR2CtiY — The Falcons Wire (@TheFalconsWire) October 2, 2022

