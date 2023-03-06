Falcons Twitter reacts to Saints signing QB Derek Carr

The NFC South is officially under construction. All four teams in the division will feature a new starting quarterback when the 2023 season begins.

The Falcons released Marcus Mariota one year into a two-year contract. The Panthers cut Baker Mayfield 12 games after acquiring him from the Browns. Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady retired after his 23rd season. Then on Monday, the Saints signed Derek Carr to a four-year, $150 million contract.

Carr, who was released by the Raiders in February after the team was unable to find a trade partner, gets to reunite with head coach Dennis Allen in New Orleans.

Here’s how Falcons fans reacted on Twitter.

Derek Carr signing with the Saints means all four NFC South teams will have a different starting QB to begin the 2023 season than they did in 2022 Week 1.



Elias confirms the 1973 AFC West is the only division in NFL history in which every team had a different starting QB in its… https://t.co/inST1kGZ3c — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 6, 2023

37.5 million a year with 100M guaranteed for just Derek Carr. Now imagine what the Falcons would have to pay for Lamar a former MVP. Our newly acquired cap space will evaporate. Forget other big FAs or the picks we would need to get him. https://t.co/Ai5FzPFIfJ — JazzyJeffRealTalk (@JazzyJeffRealT1) March 6, 2023

Desmond Ridder > Derek Carr per sources — Steven Padillas (@Falcons_Pad) March 6, 2023

Dennis Allen's win percentage as a Head Coach:

.283 👈 Derek Carr's birthday:

3/28 👈 Something's brewing here. Shout to @JonoBarnes for pointing those numbers out. pic.twitter.com/ni6esxzGLN — John Butler (@Saintjohnbutler) March 6, 2023

The Saints will never do the 2-year reset the Falcons have done the past 2 years. And I don't understand why they won't. If a team needs it, it's them. https://t.co/RRa6RGgF3b — Scott Carasik (@CarasikS) March 6, 2023

The NFC South is officially 2023's "Technically one of us has to win!" division of the season https://t.co/tPmCTO7qfm — Mike (@100Percent_Mike) March 6, 2023

Jameis Winston really did this in week 1 against the Falcons, went out with injuries after playing two more games with 4 cracked vertebrae and a torn ankle tendon. Then benched for Andy Dalton, who failed?! Dennis Allen was always angling for Derek Carr.

pic.twitter.com/0cDvnQ35Qr — Chugs (@ChugDeezNutz) March 6, 2023

Lamar Jackson looking at Derek Carr contract with the Saints pic.twitter.com/6PA4546B6Y — Josiah Johnson (@KingJosiah54) March 6, 2023

Jameis Winston & Taysom Hill to Derek Carr on the first day of training camp pic.twitter.com/tC6D7XPWmV — Arslan (@thega1nz) March 6, 2023

Good for Derek but the Saints must print money/cap space https://t.co/G46pGEsp3M — Matt Holder (@MHolder95) March 6, 2023

Saints keeping themselves in mediocrity lmfaoooo pic.twitter.com/eu9F7bUbsB — FFYT🎱 (@_FootballFilms_) March 6, 2023

Lol we suppose to be scared of Derek Carr ? Man falcons still winning the division . — Leonard Washington (@OGBruceLeroy) March 6, 2023

we can lol @ Derek Carr to the Saints all we want, but he's *currently* the best QB in the NFC South. that division is WIIIIIDE open in a post-Brady world. your move(s), Bucs/Panthers/Falcons. — 𝙃𝙚𝙧𝙢𝙨 🦈 (@HermsNFL) March 6, 2023

NFC South QBs under contract for next season as of today: Saints:

🏈 Derek Carr

🏈Jameis Winston*

🏈 Jake Luton Falcons:

🏈 Desmond Ridder

🏈 Logan Woodside Buccaneers

🏈 Kyle Trask Panthers:

🏈 Matt Corral

🏈 Jacob Eason *likely cap casualty — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 6, 2023

