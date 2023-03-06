Falcons Twitter reacts to Saints signing QB Derek Carr

The NFC South is officially under construction. All four teams in the division will feature a new starting quarterback when the 2023 season begins.

The Falcons released Marcus Mariota one year into a two-year contract. The Panthers cut Baker Mayfield 12 games after acquiring him from the Browns. Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady retired after his 23rd season. Then on Monday, the Saints signed Derek Carr to a four-year, $150 million contract.

Carr, who was released by the Raiders in February after the team was unable to find a trade partner, gets to reunite with head coach Dennis Allen in New Orleans.

Here’s how Falcons fans reacted on Twitter.

