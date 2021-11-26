Falcons Twitter reacts to Saints getting blown out on Thanksgiving

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Matt Urben
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

The Atlanta Falcons didn’t get to participate in any of the NFL’s Thanksgiving games this year, but fans have enjoyed seeing other teams, including the division-rival New Orleans Saints, get embarrassed on national television. The Detroit Lions got things started with a predictably heartbreaking loss to the Chicago Bears.

Then, the Cowboys were outdueled by the Las Vegas Raiders before the Bills defeated the Saints, 31-6, to close out the night. Let’s check in on Falcons Twitter to see the best reactions to today’s Thanksgiving triple-header.

1

1

Recommended Stories