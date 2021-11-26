Falcons Twitter reacts to Saints getting blown out on Thanksgiving

The Atlanta Falcons didn’t get to participate in any of the NFL’s Thanksgiving games this year, but fans have enjoyed seeing other teams, including the division-rival New Orleans Saints, get embarrassed on national television. The Detroit Lions got things started with a predictably heartbreaking loss to the Chicago Bears.

Then, the Cowboys were outdueled by the Las Vegas Raiders before the Bills defeated the Saints, 31-6, to close out the night. Let’s check in on Falcons Twitter to see the best reactions to today’s Thanksgiving triple-header.

Saints getting punked at home? pic.twitter.com/24G991L3oX — Sarah Woodall (@Woodall8Sarah) November 26, 2021

Look who’s getting smacked at home on Thanksgiving… pic.twitter.com/rrykgXRMpi — Eric Robinson (@_Eric_Robinson) November 26, 2021

As an hours long member of #billsmafia, this is the best road game I’ve seen them play — ATL Villain Story Biographer (@padre1013) November 26, 2021

WHAT IS THIS LMAO https://t.co/tnavrhf05i — FirstDownFalcons (@1stDownFalcons) November 26, 2021

No better way to end Thanksgiving than watching the Saints get blown out on national television with Drew Brees calling the game. — Evan Birchfield (@EvanBirchfield) November 26, 2021

Yeah the Falcons aren’t good, but I feel for Lions fans for real! Lol They haven’t been competitive in a LOOOOONG time lol — Ev Glaze (@Everett_G07) November 25, 2021

Hope everyone has a great Thanksgiving except for Kaleb McGary — ❄️𝕄𝔸𝕋𝕋𝕐 𝕀ℂ𝔼 𝕊ℤℕ❄️ (@RyanforSeven) November 25, 2021

Taysom Hill

— 142 career passes

— 171 career rushes

— 34 career receptions Guaranteed $54,829,000 in career earnings. — Spotrac (@spotrac) November 26, 2021

Put DeSean on the kickoff — Aaron Freeman (@falcfans) November 26, 2021

Desmond Trufant still playing football? 😂😂 — JazzyJeffRealTalk (@JazzyJeffRealT1) November 26, 2021

Like, what does Siemian actually do well? — Emory Hunt (@FBallGameplan) November 26, 2021

Every Falcons win and loss looks grimmer with the passage of time, as the Cowboys and Saints remind us — The Falcoholic (@TheFalcoholic) November 26, 2021

To be fair, First Take is number one on my least watchable shows https://t.co/scDTkaLdb4 — Kenny G. (@Gritz_Blitz) November 25, 2021

Just so EVERYONE knows: I think the @AtlantaFalcons & @Saints should play in Atlanta every Thanksgiving and also play every Halloween Weekend in New Orleans…I’m just saying, replace the Lions with this RIVALRY — Harry Douglas (@HDouglas83) November 25, 2021

This year, I’m thankful for the @Braves winning the World Series. — Liz ✨⚾️ (@BravesLiz) November 25, 2021

Scoring 30 points on the Cowboys D without your All-Pro weapon? Must be nice. — Aaron Freeman (@falcfans) November 26, 2021

