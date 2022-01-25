Falcons Twitter reacts to Saints coach Sean Payton retiring

After serving 16 years as head coach of the New Orleans Saints, Sean Payton is retiring from the NFL, multiple sources reported Tuesday afternoon.

Payton, 58, won 152 regular season games during his time in New Orleans, and led the team to a Super Bowl win over the Colts in 2009. The Saints have an official press conference scheduled for 4:00 p.m. ET to officially announce Payton’s retirement.

Falcons are happy to see Payton leaving the division, and let their feelings be known on Twitter.

We know who's replacing him. pic.twitter.com/Y8fNh1yznQ — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) January 25, 2022

Nahh they “let” him step down lol. Time for new blood over there https://t.co/KNSPWOUVNm — Morales, Miles 🕷 (@ThatKingxCold) January 25, 2022

Nana na na, nana na na, hey hey hey! GOODBYE! https://t.co/O4ySEIcCNX — TerminalSports (@TerminalSports1) January 25, 2022

A playoff caliber team outside of a couple key spots, an amazing GM who knows how to work the cap, and a ride-or-die fan base. This is going to be a great spot for whoever is the next coach. https://t.co/0OzP6fBDwS — Addison Willmon (@AWillmon1898) January 25, 2022

I’ve worked out for one NFL team, during my crazy journey @Saints. @SeanPayton was the first NFL coach to give me a shot. And in 9 years was the only one to release me as well. Appreciate you giving me an opportunity, keeping me humble and grounded, along with motivating me ✊🏼💯 — Erik Harris (@e_harris_31) January 25, 2022

Expect the #Saints to interview Dennis Allen — considered the leading candidate — and #Lions DC Aaron Glenn for their now vacant HC job. https://t.co/7v8gr8GW0c — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 25, 2022

The Saints really are in cap hell. Don’t let anyone tell you any different. This is worse than anything they dealt with while Brees was on the roster. If there was a time for them to fire sale and rebuild, it’s now. https://t.co/GYUx7jW3gf — Scott Carasik (@CarasikS) January 25, 2022

Saints coach, previously suspended for illegal bounty program, is now former Saints coach https://t.co/KRSxZfuMGe pic.twitter.com/KJpdURyJ2V — The Falcoholic (@TheFalcoholic) January 25, 2022

From The Falcoholic writer's chat: "Do we have any pictures of Kevin James?" "Yes, and we are already using it." https://t.co/P8ZXfI4Hm4 — Falcoholic Matt (@FalcoholicMatt) January 25, 2022

https://twitter.com/MrPisstofferson/status/1486071057752670218

Was just looking back at the 2005 Cowboys staff Sean Payton was hired off of … • Pass-game coordinator Sean Payton.

• Run-game coordinator Tony Sparano.

• DC Mike Zimmer.

• RBs coach Anthony Lynn.

• WRs coach Todd Haley.

• DBs coach Todd Bowles. Parcells could pick 'em. — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) January 25, 2022

