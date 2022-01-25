Falcons Twitter reacts to Saints coach Sean Payton retiring

Matt Urben
·3 min read
After serving 16 years as head coach of the New Orleans Saints, Sean Payton is retiring from the NFL, multiple sources reported Tuesday afternoon.

Payton, 58, won 152 regular season games during his time in New Orleans, and led the team to a Super Bowl win over the Colts in 2009. The Saints have an official press conference scheduled for 4:00 p.m. ET to officially announce Payton’s retirement.

Falcons are happy to see Payton leaving the division, and let their feelings be known on Twitter.

https://twitter.com/MrPisstofferson/status/1486071057752670218

