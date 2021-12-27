Falcons Twitter reacts to near-collapse against feisty Lions

The Atlanta Falcons have not performed well against good teams this season, but credit the coaching staff for taking care of business against inferior competition. Even if it hasn’t been pretty, the Falcons improved to 7-2 in one-possession games after Sunday’s win over the Lions.

Fans are happy for the moment, but they’re not getting their hopes up just yet. Let’s check out some Twitter reactions following Atlanta’s seventh win of the season.

falcons easily have the most fraudulent record in the NFL — charles (redzone 15-0) #KillKrampus (@FourVerts) December 26, 2021

Falcons owe this fan base a stimulus — nap time is 3pm (@RyanLeeMP) December 26, 2021

Woooooooo the Falcons might really win one at home — Jeanna Kelley (@jeannathomas) December 26, 2021

This is a fun stat because last year it was just “the Falcons are bad” and this year it’s “the Falcons are bad against good teams” which is impressive progress with a worse roster. https://t.co/A56YEmu5Mm — Falcoholic Matt (@FalcoholicMatt) December 26, 2021

Y’all keep talking bout “the falcons almost lost to such and such” like they aren’t playing with 3rd string receivers . Y’all are some Debbie downers lmao yuck — Don Julio & Hennessy (@craigstreeeet) December 26, 2021

First the #Falcons Lion'd Then the Lions Falcon'd Then the Falcons Falcon'd And finally the Lions Lion'd — Falconihilist DW (@FalcoholicDW) December 26, 2021

#Falcons fans watching Kyle Pitts do Kyle Pitts things pic.twitter.com/D2OxTxIO0Q — Kelly Price (@thekellyprice) December 26, 2021

🚨New Franchise Record🚨 Kyle Pitts has surpassed Tony Gonzalez for the most receiving yards by a #Falcons tight end in a single-season. Record stands at 949 yards (for now) pic.twitter.com/Og0NbZxMSz — Evan Birchfield (@EvanBirchfield) December 26, 2021

A Dawg and a Gator 🤝 pic.twitter.com/UR3vFxIzJj — Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) December 26, 2021

Got to see my team win in person. Next on that list is @Arsenal — Deen | Falcons Wire (@Deen_NFL) December 26, 2021

The Atlanta Falcons have won a game at Mercedes Benz Stadium for the first time since November 29, 2020. Joy to the world. pic.twitter.com/3dPoFi2Wms — Miles Garrett (@MilesGarrettTV) December 26, 2021

“No Pro Bowl! No problem!” Cordarrelle Patterson sending a message with his cleats 👀 📸: @AtlantaFalcons pic.twitter.com/fgqRod7XQj — PFF (@PFF) December 26, 2021

seeing my friends at falcons games pic.twitter.com/3jET9FIbEO — kelsey (@kelseytaysutton) December 26, 2021

#Falcons coach Arthur Smith: ‘That’s kind of been our ethos; find a way to win’ https://t.co/RvFLdoJn2T — D. Orlando Ledbetter (@DOrlandoAJC) December 26, 2021

Happy Christmas to all, and to all a good night. pic.twitter.com/SoT7njtrkz — Freddie Falcon (@FreddieFalcon) December 26, 2021

Kyle Pitts is the 4th tight end in @NFL history with at least 60 receptions in their rookie season. He joins Keith Jackson (81 in 1988), Jeremy Shockey (74 in 2002) and Evan Engram (64 in 2017) @AtlantaFalcons. pic.twitter.com/B0cPRgZb7j — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) December 26, 2021

