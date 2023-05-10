Falcons Twitter reacts to London matchup vs. Jaguars

The Atlanta Falcons will make their return to London in Week 4 of the 2023 NFL season for a game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Wembley Stadium.

This International Series matchup technically counts as a home game for the Jaguars, so the Falcons will have eight games at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta this season. Fans are looking forward to taking on former Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley, who was traded to Jacksonville last year at the trade deadline.

Check out how Twitter reacted to the team’s return to London.

Absolutely buzzing for it 🤙🤙 — Josh⭐⭐ (@iamjoshlar21) May 10, 2023

Get your passports ready 🛫 pic.twitter.com/uDjBa1WKkh — Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) May 10, 2023

Just another W en route to the Super Bowl https://t.co/IFWbIhJ1hT — ☀ Von ☀ (@SunshineVonn) May 10, 2023

This could be a very competitive match up in all honesty. This will be the one i watch in full 🍻 https://t.co/9UB7RxnK3K — MitchTakes (@MitchNoMander) May 10, 2023

Match up against Ridley in Wembley? Bet https://t.co/6bXBLyAbd4 — 8chainz (@8chainz07) May 10, 2023

This game may actually be pretty fire https://t.co/ABeRO1mx1W — WaaSilent (🎂4 Days) (@WaaSilent) May 10, 2023

London in London! — TheNerm (@TheNermin1) May 10, 2023

What a missed opportunity to use Drake LONDON on your London promos pic.twitter.com/CfKv85Ohoe — sarah (@fangirlfornfl) May 10, 2023

The Calvin Ridley revenge game in London, with Drake London on Ridley's old team? This feels coincidental. JAX/BUF in London also looks exciting to watch, as well as MIA/KC in Germany. I don't think I'll be watching much of BAL/TEN and IND/NE, but you never know. https://t.co/R2bksrdjxS — Connor Reynolds (@DaRealConMan) May 10, 2023

As a UK based English Falcons fan, this is the best news! Cannot wait! 😁😍 — Ben Pearce (@Ben_Pearce21) May 10, 2023

Make no mistake about it, the London game will be a proper home game for the Jags & will be an almost hostile road game for the Falcons. Jags fan base gets bigger & more passionate each year here in the UK — Russell Irving (@RGInteger) May 10, 2023

The Falcons are the only NFC team being sent to Europe this season — Mike Conti (@MikeConti929) May 10, 2023

I’m not super into losing a home game but I’ve never been to London and I’m dating a Jags fan (I know… I know 😅) Looks like we’re crossing the pond or whatever 😅 — Poet Jillian Hanesworth (@SocJustice_poet) May 10, 2023

Absobloodylutely — Garry Griffin (@garrycgriffin) May 10, 2023

Jaguars will become the first NFL team to play back-to-back games in London, playing the Falcons at Wembley Stadium in Week 4, then the Bills at Tottenham Hotspur in Week 5. pic.twitter.com/fRdL6OkVkx — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) May 10, 2023

Predicting the #Falcons 53-man roster following the 2023 NFL draft and free agency https://t.co/O6ttuLUeIB — The Falcons Wire (@TheFalconsWire) May 10, 2023

[lawrence-related id=113949,113897,113928,108371,113904,113883]

Story originally appeared on Falcons Wire