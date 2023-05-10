Falcons Twitter reacts to London matchup vs. Jaguars

The Atlanta Falcons will make their return to London in Week 4 of the 2023 NFL season for a game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Wembley Stadium.

This International Series matchup technically counts as a home game for the Jaguars, so the Falcons will have eight games at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta this season. Fans are looking forward to taking on former Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley, who was traded to Jacksonville last year at the trade deadline.

Check out how Twitter reacted to the team’s return to London.

