Falcons Twitter reacts to Keanu Neal signing with Dallas Cowboys

Few were surprised when the Atlanta Falcons chose not to use their franchise tag on Keanu Neal due to the team’s lack of salary cup funds. However, seeing Neal, a former first-round pick and Pro-Bowl safety, sign a one-year, $5 million deal with the Dallas Cowboys isn’t sitting well with some fans.

Let’s look at some of the most passionate Twitter reactions to Neal’s departure, which will reunite him with former Falcons head coach Dan Quinn in Dallas.

FIVE MILLION DOLLARS!???!!!??? WE COULDN’T HAVE MADE SOME CUTS/RESTRUCTURES TO BRING HIM BACK FOR ONE YEAR I HATE THIS TEAM SO MUCH RIGHT NOW — etaecr (@eric03335448) March 20, 2021

I cannot believe y’all let this incredible player go. I AM NOT OKAY! https://t.co/L5BFUWQ5gc — Snuggle Snack ™️ (@TulipsnFootball) March 21, 2021

Y’all are the reason why I have such a poor mental health https://t.co/YFP8ASWKye — oLaJuWoN HaKeEm (@olajuwon_hak3em) March 20, 2021

I hate to see u go brother especially 4 a one year deal and we have 2 play u. Please do me a favor and try to take it easy on #11 and #18 coning across that middle. Other than that i wish YOU not the COWGIRLS the best big homie. Much love 22 https://t.co/BmPC1CAKQs — Jason white (@Jasonwh46372113) March 21, 2021

Today has been awful 😭😭 https://t.co/DYx1dAgzpP — Tre (@LB_3G) March 20, 2021

i coulda paid for his contract smh https://t.co/YLA6UyxwCt — tedd (@tedd1218) March 20, 2021

Bruhhhhh, they really cleaning out the house!! I'll always remember when he lit up Mike Evans and Jimmy Graham. All the best Neal!! Thanks for all the hard hits!!! — don't worry about it (@rractive) March 20, 2021

It was a good run you brought the hammer to our defense https://t.co/9UdGwUgSJw — $GME D (@P_Danny13) March 20, 2021

This hurts https://t.co/Kdj4i68Tpj — a the great (@ALexxTheGreat24) March 20, 2021

Thanks to @Keanu_Neal for his time in Atlanta. This year the Falcons lost a lot of good players that helped them in 2016 and it sucks to lose him. https://t.co/A1qpvETc9y — Scott Carasik (@CarasikS) March 20, 2021

Wow! As much as I love Keanu, he can go be injured somewhere else. ✌🏾 https://t.co/ndWouD4iVW — Liquor? Im allergic. (@stevozone4_) March 20, 2021

Related