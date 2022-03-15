Falcons Twitter reacts to Jaguars signing LB Foye Oluokun

Matt Urben
·3 min read
Monday was a busy day for several NFL teams, but the Falcons were mostly quiet on the league’s unofficial start to free agency.

While Atlanta started the day off by giving left tackle Jake Matthews a three-year extension, the big news of the day was linebacker Foye Oluokun agreeing to terms with the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Oluokun, a former sixth-round pick out of Yale, led the league in tackles last season. He’s expected to sign a three-year deal worth up to $46.5 million. Falcons fans seemed to have mixed feelings about the move on Twitter.

