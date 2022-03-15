Falcons Twitter reacts to Jaguars signing LB Foye Oluokun

Monday was a busy day for several NFL teams, but the Falcons were mostly quiet on the league’s unofficial start to free agency.

While Atlanta started the day off by giving left tackle Jake Matthews a three-year extension, the big news of the day was linebacker Foye Oluokun agreeing to terms with the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Oluokun, a former sixth-round pick out of Yale, led the league in tackles last season. He’s expected to sign a three-year deal worth up to $46.5 million. Falcons fans seemed to have mixed feelings about the move on Twitter.

Well that sucks but happy to see @foyelicious getting paid. Earned every penny https://t.co/nM5Pa8DcFR — Carlton (@CrispyCarlton) March 14, 2022

If the Jake Matthews extension frees up the $9 million Over the Cap suggests it could, it'd give the Falcons $25 million in space with moves still likely to come. Losing Oluokun stings, but they're going to have money to spend. — Cory Woodroof (@CoryWoodroof47) March 14, 2022

BIG BRA🤦🏾‍♂️ you deserve it all family congrats @foyelicious https://t.co/zgyvIAJ11C — DH34 (@_Darrenhall) March 14, 2022

Since tackles became an official stat in 1987, only one player in the #NFL has 170 tackles and 3 INT in a season Foyesade Oluokun He had 192 tackles and 3 INT. #Jaguars pic.twitter.com/POZUmKAXJq — Jeff Kerr (@JeffKerrCBS) March 14, 2022

Congratulations to Foye. He earned it. Played well for my #Falcons. https://t.co/4EIa319e7l — Toby D. (@tobyd1991) March 14, 2022

That Sucks https://t.co/nf3xVevVVA — Matthew Dirty Bird Denney (@MattD30354) March 14, 2022

big money for Foye. #Jaguars are getting a solid do everything LB. https://t.co/aPVWQtye7A — Aaron Freeman (@falcfans) March 14, 2022

Ain’t no way we could have match that. Glad Foye got paid tho. Hope he crushes it in Jacksonville https://t.co/aRd3AbJ6Qj — Nabil sawja (@nabill_nye) March 14, 2022

I’m good on this. S/O to Foye tho. Deserved it. https://t.co/z5h4YLnmb5 — Bean (@Brandon_Antoine) March 14, 2022

Really wanted him back but not for this kind of money https://t.co/eLVQFGhi91 — 2022 NATIONAL CHAMPIONS (@barron_peyton) March 14, 2022

Good player with the #Falcons. He was a tackling machine. Led #NFL with 192 (!) combined tackles in 2021. https://t.co/RGD3Ht5JOD — Andrew Gibson (@1010XLAG) March 14, 2022

Good for Foye who definitely earned a great payday. Ultimately, too expensive for the Falcons, especially since it is already paying Deion Jones way too much money. https://t.co/1saDJ2wKyl — Falcoholic Matt (@FalcoholicMatt) March 14, 2022

Yeah that’s a little too rich for my blood. Best of luck Foye, you were an awesome Falcon! https://t.co/6jE8dIYYpw — SportsTalkATL Jake (@cantguardjake) March 14, 2022

The dagger through the heart and the one player that I was really hoping we would keep. https://t.co/JWwyfno79S — Gaming With Lt Dan (@UnGr_Show) March 14, 2022

Absolutely the right decision to let him go at that price https://t.co/RAsFkKQujs — BG (@grazybizzle) March 14, 2022

Damn, I would’ve preferred to keep him over Deion. Thank you Foye🙏🏼🙏🏼 https://t.co/7wbeWX1xrC — Tom (@TomH488) March 14, 2022

Wait. Are you telling me we getting Nakobe Dean with the 8th pick 👀 https://t.co/fc65dzJSXQ — Makeisha (@CoopAllBlack) March 14, 2022

congrats Foye! well deserved https://t.co/YSoFSG0AET — Eric Monson (@WiscoDirtyBird) March 14, 2022

1

1