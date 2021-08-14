Falcons Twitter reacts to Friday’s preseason loss to Titans

The Falcons lost 23-3 to the Titans in Friday’s preseason opener, and while the results don’t matter in the exhibition season, the coaching staff will be evaluating every minute of film. There were some bright spots on Atlanta’s defense, but the team struggled offensively in its first game under head coach Arthur Smith.

Let’s see how the people of Twitter reacted to the Falcons’ lopsided loss.

I am no QB expert but Feleipe Franks is better than AJ bologna — Kramer (@KKramzz) August 14, 2021

Alright I've seen enough. FELEIPE QB#2. Get him out of the game so he doesnt get injured — Brian B (@BrianBohannon7) August 14, 2021

First-half analysis: Pretty PEES’d with the defense. Offense: McCarrOFF — Wendy Adams (@wendyradio) August 14, 2021

Those A-gap blitzes with Deion Jones and Foye Oluokun…. pic.twitter.com/kjiwC4uhA1 — Eric Robinson (@_Eric_Robinson) August 14, 2021

60% of the #Falcons offense tonight has been Franks scrambles. I haven’t seen a performance like this since Danny Etling. — Aaron Freeman (@falcfans) August 14, 2021

The Falcons are down 23-3 with 8:31 left in the game. I think I'll start working on other things now. — Tori McElhaney (@tori_mcelhaney) August 14, 2021

Feleipe Feet — Wendy Adams (@wendyradio) August 14, 2021

I’m not giving Frank’s the backup job because he can run. That’s not his job. I need to see actual QB play. — Da'Vonte Hughes (@CookieByNature) August 14, 2021

I could not care less about the score of the game. The people wearing Falcon uniforms tonight were horrid. — Tim Clark (@timclark89) August 14, 2021

football will always be my first love but I tell you what the hawks have given me every reason to tune out of football come October if our falcons are #not great — kelsey (@kelseytaysutton) August 14, 2021

Still a ways to go, but Caleb Huntley may have the edge for the last RB spot with the #Falcons — Falconihilist DW (@FalcoholicDW) August 14, 2021

Statistic that may interest only me because I was at both games: In the last 24 hours, the Falcons and Braves have been outscored 35-6. — Jeff Schultz (@JeffSchultzATL) August 14, 2021

Lone positive u can say about the #Falcons OL is that 80% of their starters did not play so tonight’s performance isn't accurate reflection on what we'll see in regular season. Unfortunately that 5th starter might’ve played and unless it’s gonna be Ryan Neuzil, he didn’t good. — Aaron Freeman (@falcfans) August 14, 2021

Related