Falcons Twitter reacts to first half against the Raiders

The Falcons have been defensive enforcers in the first half against the Raiders, causing two forced fumbles on quarterback Derek Carr and allowing them to convert just one of their six third-down attempts.

Not only has Atlanta been stout on defense, but the team has taken advantage of several ill-timed Raiders penalties. The Falcons currently hold a 16-3 lead. Here are the best Twitter reactions from the first half.

Dirk Koetter starting off the game with a carry that goes nowhere pic.twitter.com/cvmZnBKNz4 — The Falcoholic (@TheFalcoholic) November 29, 2020

Don't let that batted pass distract from the fact that Koetter called a screen on 2nd and *20*. — Kevin Knight (@FalcoholicKevin) November 29, 2020

Raiders have Rodney Hudson & Gabe Jackson but decided to call a toss sweep on 4th & 1. Hopefully we get more bone headed play calls like that from Gruden today. — #BringMeBieniemy (@mattkaroly) November 29, 2020

Nice read by Deion Jones on that 4th-and-1 by Raiders. Defense holds. (Feels so weird to type that.) — Jeff Schultz (@JeffSchultzATL) November 29, 2020

That may have been an audible by Ryan on third down against what looked to be a blitz by the Raiders. Either way, the safe call saves the field goal attempt. 3-0 Falcons. — William McFadden (@willmcfadden) November 29, 2020

That was #Falcons LB Foye Oluokun's fourth forced fumble of the season. — D. Orlando Ledbetter (@DOrlandoAJC) November 29, 2020

Matt can only do so much. — SportsTalkATL.com (@SportsTalkATL) November 29, 2020

The offenses of the Falcons and Raiders have combined for 1 first down in six possessions. — Jeff Schultz (@JeffSchultzATL) November 29, 2020

the falcons are winning and it certainly doesn’t feel like it — Brad Rowland (@BTRowland) November 29, 2020

2nd-and-long run. Drink! — Kevin Knight (@FalcoholicKevin) November 29, 2020

#Falcons DE Jacob Tuioti-Mariner with the big play. Sack, forced fumble and the recovery. Not missing Takk. — D. Orlando Ledbetter (@DOrlandoAJC) November 29, 2020

Younghoe Koo is seriously making a case to garner All-Pro attention. — William McFadden (@willmcfadden) November 29, 2020

