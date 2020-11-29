Falcons Twitter reacts to first half against the Raiders

Deen Worley
The Falcons have been defensive enforcers in the first half against the Raiders, causing two forced fumbles on quarterback Derek Carr and allowing them to convert just one of their six third-down attempts.

Not only has Atlanta been stout on defense, but the team has taken advantage of several ill-timed Raiders penalties. The Falcons currently hold a 16-3 lead. Here are the best Twitter reactions from the first half.

