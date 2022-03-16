Falcons Twitter reacts to Deshaun Watson trade rumors

The final day of the NFL’s 2021 league year was a busy one for the Atlanta Falcons. Kicker Younghoe Koo was given a five-year extension, defensive tackle Tyeler Davison was released, and wide receiver Russell Gage found a new home in Tampa Bay.

However, the biggest news of the day was a report that the Falcons are in on the Deshaun Watson trade sweepstakes, and will meet with the Texans quarterback on Wednesday.

Fans were divided about the news on Twitter.

If I’m being honest (some won’t want to hear this) I’d actually want to talk to Watson too. I’d need him to tell me about what happened and get as much clarity as I could. That’s just doing due diligence to me. Wouldn’t mean much in regards to acquisition, but it’s a must to me. — Ev Glaze (@Everett_G07) March 15, 2022

No but I wouldn't be like the Falcons are dead to me. It would just make a million times more cynical towards the team which I really didn't think was possible. https://t.co/7DoExmlz3x — Aaron Freeman (@falcfans) March 16, 2022

Just thinking out loud. If the Falcons don’t land Deshaun Watson, you can’t just go back to Matt Ryan and be like “You’re our guy”. Feel like that would be disrespectful to the greatest QB in the franchise. You have to think they would let him go with dignity and trade him. pic.twitter.com/XoDePlFjSV — JazzyJeffRealTalk (@JazzyJeffRealT1) March 16, 2022

the Falcons restructuring Matt Ryans contract but not making it official is the only thing that worries me right now. i feel like they put that together knowing they’re gonna try to make a move, and if it doesn’t happen, then they implement the restructured contract — Eric Monson (@WiscoDirtyBird) March 16, 2022

Watson probably wants to come here. I'd be shocked to see the Falcons make this move though. https://t.co/eJJCAt8Nk4 — Scott Carasik 🇺🇦 (@CarasikS) March 15, 2022

Such a weird time man. I’m confused, like the falcons appeared to take the high road with the Ridley situation by not trading him. But then they’re interested in Watson? Maybe they know something we don’t, but doesn’t it seem a bit contradictory? — joseph (@j0seph87) March 16, 2022

Falcons GM showing Deshaun Watson their wide receiver depth chart pic.twitter.com/sneLRJym8X — Warren Sharp (@SharpFootball) March 15, 2022

I’m told tonight the compensation ask for a Deshaun Watson trade has not varied even with recent developments, so far. The #Texans are still seeking ‘5-6 premium assets’ to consummate a deal. A league source added, “they’ve remained firm but fair in discussions.” — IG: JosinaAnderson (@JosinaAnderson) March 16, 2022

Me opening my phone to see the espn alert pic.twitter.com/5RuQ9BqsYd — Sarah Ryan (@sryan03) March 14, 2022

The fact that the #Falcons are agreeing to meet with someone who has been accused by 22 different women of sexual assault is concerning in and of itself. — Matt Karoly (@mattkaroly) March 15, 2022

If the #Falcons end up trading #MattRyan, they’re going to regret it. — Ryan Michael (@theryanmichael) March 16, 2022

This team has zero chance of winning a title! Give Matt a shot! #freemattryan https://t.co/6HS5K5wQEM — Big Corp (@bigcorpny) March 16, 2022

I'll be honest…I don't know if I could stay a Falcons fan if we trade for DeShaun Watson…it just feels wrong in my opinion. — Xavier Hoover (@The_CoachHoover) March 16, 2022

I always wanted Deshaun Watson to end up with the Falcons but I just thought with what happened with Vick, Blank wouldn’t take a shot on a guy with baggage. The relationship he has already built with the Blank Family and the Falcons organization clearly is a factor in this. — Tyler Crowder (@KickitwithCrow) March 16, 2022

Come home Deshaun https://t.co/mFUl5kFM2v — KING BOB 👑💵 (@bobtouchcash) March 15, 2022

Love Matt, but I can dig this for the right price! https://t.co/xqGuFl06iS — Guwop (@biggib21) March 15, 2022

Arthur Blank is all about relationships. He had a great relationship with Dan Quinn and Dimitroff, so they stayed longer than they should’ve. And probably Matt Ryan, and now Deshaun Watson? https://t.co/tL5fTU8Mxl — Rise Up Rundown (@RiseUpRundown) March 15, 2022

PER @AdamSchefter: The #Falcons have prepared an “elaborate” presentation for their meeting with Deshaun Watson on Wednesday to try to convince him to “come home” to Atlanta and play for the Falcons. Schefter adds that he thinks coming back to Atlanta is appealing for Watson. — Cam Marino (@MarinoNFL) March 16, 2022

Will the Atlanta Falcons make THE blockbuster move to acquire hometown kid Deshaun Watson? Only time will tell. pic.twitter.com/nUPRMZcNp7 — 𝑯𝒂𝒓𝒓𝒊𝒔♡ (@RaptorsHarris) March 16, 2022

No matter where Matt Ryan goes, I will always be his biggest fan and biggest supporter. He will always be my QB1. This dude deserves way better than what has been given to him. Teammates, coaches, front office has let him down. This is best for both Matt and the Atlanta Falcons! pic.twitter.com/wOF7qN9uFL — t w e a k🤺 (@tweakatweet) March 15, 2022

Matt Ryan fans after realizing even if the falcons don’t get Watson they’ve showed that they don’t want to keep him long term pic.twitter.com/HE6VS4fy9U — josh 🥷🏽 (@Falconsucklol) March 16, 2022

Y’all gone trade the whole team we ain’t winning a damn game next season in y’all scenarios 😭. Pees gone retire. Smith and Fontenot fired in year 3 😂 — Da’Vonte Hughes GSHM Group (@CookieByNature) March 16, 2022

1

1