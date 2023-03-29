Falcons Twitter reacts to Calais Campbell signing

Matt Urben
·5 min read

The Atlanta Falcons upgraded their front seven on Wednesday, signing free-agent defensive end Calais Campbell to a one-year deal. The six-time Pro Bowler adds experience, toughness and size to a defensive line which now features Grady Jarrett, David Onyemata and Eddie Goldman.

Campbell, 36, reportedly agreed to a contract after speaking to Falcons owner Arthur Blank on the phone. Here’s how Twitter reacted to the team’s latest free-agent signing.

Story originally appeared on Falcons Wire

