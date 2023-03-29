Falcons Twitter reacts to Calais Campbell signing

The Atlanta Falcons upgraded their front seven on Wednesday, signing free-agent defensive end Calais Campbell to a one-year deal. The six-time Pro Bowler adds experience, toughness and size to a defensive line which now features Grady Jarrett, David Onyemata and Eddie Goldman.

Campbell, 36, reportedly agreed to a contract after speaking to Falcons owner Arthur Blank on the phone. Here’s how Twitter reacted to the team’s latest free-agent signing.

Prior to reaching his decision, Calais Campbell had a 40-minute phone call with owner Arthur Blank and the two discussed leadership, charitable efforts, and how Campbell thrives in the community. That non-football call helped seal it. https://t.co/z5tHAF5vdy — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 29, 2023

Terry Fontenot And Arthur Smith Are Building Something Special In ATL .. I’m All Here For It!! https://t.co/ZuZ4Cm3kTa — Tyler Gallagher (@T_Gallagher97) March 29, 2023

Text from free agent DL Calais Campbell on why he chose the #Falcons the day before he was previously scheduled to visit the #Jets: “The Jets made a strong offer as well. It really came down to where I felt like I could have the biggest impact both on & off the field.” — JosinaAnderson (@JosinaAnderson) March 29, 2023

Rebuilding the culture. Wouldn’t be surprised if we take Jalen Carter. He’ll be surrounded by great mentors! https://t.co/5tECWGEajC — Jordan Willkow (@jordan_willkow) March 29, 2023

Updated count for the #Falcons

-Calais Campbell

-Jessie Bates III

-Scotty Miller

-Mack Hollins

-David Onyemata

-Mike Hughes

-Taylor Heinicke

-Jonnu Smith

-Kaden Elliss This team has gotten exponentially better this off-season and they *still* have the 8th overall pick. pic.twitter.com/WnK4jom2yG — Miles Garrett (@MilesGarrettTV) March 29, 2023

The @AtlantaFalcons are bringing one of the great men of the NFL to their city, WPMOY winner @CalaisCampbell. ❤️🖤 pic.twitter.com/QSAFMK0V6c — NFL (@NFL) March 29, 2023

Ay man love what we doing in the A this year! Still got pick 8 otw too in the draft, 100 milli next year to spend oh man https://t.co/EzSzj0XPlx — rell rell (@relllorenzo) March 29, 2023

Having Cap Space Is Fun‼️ What An Off Szn 😈

Jesse Bates

Calais Campbell

David Onyemata

Jonnu Smith

Mack Hollins

Kaden Ellis

Taylor Heineke

Mike Hughes

Scott Miller

*Re-signed Chris Lindstrom & Kaleb McGary, Lorenzo Carter & Keith Smith

*Eddie Goldman Unretires#DirtyBirds — 𝓕𝓪𝓵𝓬𝓸𝓷𝓼𝐒𝐙𝐍 (@DirtyBirdsSZN) March 29, 2023

The thing people have to realize is that Calais Campbell is coming in to be a rotational guy. If Campbell can get you 3.5/4 sacks, that's a home run signing. Then we can talk about what he adds to the locker room from a veteran standpoint. — Jarvis Davis (@JarvisD90) March 29, 2023

Oh, you mean that coherent vision that @fboutsiders said wasn't there? LMAO https://t.co/J7Gbsgsnvk — Falcons_Brotherhood #P4PATL (@jonathanmholder) March 29, 2023

1: I just spoke with Calais Campbell and he told me he did have visits lined up with the Jets and the Bills, but ultimately he decided on the Falcons because he believes in what they are trying to do. He feels like with this roster, they have a chance to… @929MorningShift — Tiffany Blackmon (@tiffblackmon) March 29, 2023

Media: The Falcons have picked up Calais Campbell. However, you know what would REALLY deem them the winners of free agency? If they go ahead and make an offer to Lamar Jackson! Then, they get an A+++++!!! — Ev Glaze (@Everett_G07) March 29, 2023

AJ Terrell Richie Grant and Grady Jarrett when they seen Calais Campbell, Jessie Bates David Ony, Kaden Ellis, Mike Huges and Eddie Golman walking in the Facility ‼️‼️ pic.twitter.com/RMkNxXS1VT — MR.2TIME👑 (@1Siah_) March 29, 2023

While the veteran presence, leadership, and community contributions are great, it's the 5.5 sacks from last season for me on why this is an exciting move for #Falcons. #CalaisCampbell https://t.co/dL069jXUEn — Tenitra Batiste (@tenitrabatiste) March 29, 2023

In 2022, the Falcons biggest defensive weakness was pass rush and the lack of defensive line talent outside of Grady Jarrett and TaQuon Graham. They went out and added David Onyemata, Calais Campbell and Eddie Goldman. Deep unit. #Falcons #DirtyBirds — Scott Carasik (@CarasikS) March 29, 2023

Calais Campbell and Grady Jarrett against that overrated Saints offensive line next year pic.twitter.com/KgXkUZ9QUD — 🅿️𝖑𝖆𝖞𝖇𝖔𝖎 🅿️𝖚𝖋𝖋𝖊𝖗𝖎𝖓𝖌 🇺🇬 (@FalconsGotNext2) March 29, 2023

From NFL Now: The #Falcons opened plenty of eyes this week by wooing stud DL Calais Campbell to their defense. pic.twitter.com/8cjwx9U3r1 — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 29, 2023

#Falcons free agency tracker: Recapping every signing

https://t.co/efJ9BT51Sh — The Falcons Wire (@TheFalconsWire) March 29, 2023

#Falcons post-free agency starting lineup projection: Scotty Miller fills Atlanta's need at slot receiver https://t.co/EgT71O3zMF — The Falcons Wire (@TheFalconsWire) March 28, 2023

#Falcons owner Arthur Blank explained why the team won’t trade for Ravens QB Lamar Jackson https://t.co/bk8xd7xrdX — The Falcons Wire (@TheFalconsWire) March 29, 2023

#Falcons head coach Arthur Smith expects QB Desmond Ridder to “take the next step” in 2023 https://t.co/g2zClCtgIH — The Falcons Wire (@TheFalconsWire) March 29, 2023

[lawrence-related id=111717,111507,111711,111697,111672,111676,111665]

Story originally appeared on Falcons Wire