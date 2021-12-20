Falcons Twitter reacts to Atlanta’s 31-13 loss to San Francisco

With the future of the season hanging in the balance, the Falcons failed to show up in San Francisco and blew a chance to move up to the NFC’s No. 6 seed.

While the playoffs aren’t officially out of reach yet, Sunday’s 31-13 loss to the 49ers gives Atlanta a three percent chance to make the postseason, per FiveThirtyEight.

Here is how Twitter handled the Falcons’ eighth loss of the season.

All of a sudden the Lions game next doesn't look like a cake walk anymore 😬 — Nique (@therealpattman) December 20, 2021

I still believe in Arthur Smith. I may not agree all the time with the X’s & O’s… but our awful play by the Jims & Joes has something to do with the result. — MikeBell929 (@MikeBellATL) December 20, 2021

From @ESPNStatsInfo, the Falcons not scoring a touchdown with three goal-to-go drives is the first time since 2004 for Atlanta. Yikes. — Michael Rothstein (@mikerothstein) December 20, 2021

Asking for a friend…Are we still talking playoffs and drafting WRs in the 1st round? #DirtyBirds — Jon M Chuckery (@jmch316) December 19, 2021

The coaching staff deserves to be heavily criticized after today's performance. No touchdowns in the red zone, Patterson got no space, not much chipping on Bosa, Pitts was still not involved enough. Jimmy G given clean looks all game, no discipline in run defense. Total disaster. — Allen Strk (@allenstrk) December 19, 2021

The lack of WR talent and OL performance is a big reason for this. https://t.co/k7mlxPdzgE — Scott Carasik (@CarasikS) December 19, 2021

Four times today, the Falcons have gotten inside the SF 8. They scored three points. pic.twitter.com/DqjxY9tfM5 — Mike Conti (@MikeConti929) December 19, 2021

I’m convinced Matt Ryan is made of iron — Miles Garrett (@MilesGarrettTV) December 19, 2021

Matt Ryan should petition the NFL to be able to wear one of those bubble soccer suits the rest of the season. — Michael Rothstein (@mikerothstein) December 19, 2021

Horrible — Cam Marino (@MarinoNFL) December 19, 2021

https://twitter.com/__IrvGotti/status/1472719320996319236?s=20

We might have the worst o-line in nfl history https://t.co/qzAZBACbMw — JD Wockefeller (@mkp231) December 20, 2021

When I die I want the falcons to lower me into my casket so they can let me down one last time — colin (@jcolestan100) December 19, 2021

Our redzone offense is the worst in NFL history — cooper (@cooperzlo) December 19, 2021

Nine takeaways from the Falcons’ Week 15 showdown in San Francisco. https://t.co/SRoSt2Uvj9 — The Falcons Wire (@TheFalconsWire) December 20, 2021

