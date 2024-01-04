Advertisement

Falcons Twitter reacts to 2024 NFL Pro Bowl selections

Matt Urben
·3 min read

It hasn’t been a great season for the Atlanta Falcons, but two members of the team are officially headed to the 2024 NFL Pro Bowl. Safety Jessie Bates and guard Chris Lindstrom were named to the NFC Pro Bowl team and it’s a well-deserved honor for both players.

Bates has been one of the few bright spots right from the very first game of the season. The 26-year-old pulled down two interceptions in his Falcons debut. Bates has a career-high six interceptions with one game left to play.

Lindstrom has been one of the most consistent offensive linemen in the NFL all season long. He leads Atlanta’s offense with an overall PFF grade of 89.5. Here’s what Falcons fans on Twitter had to say about the team’s two Pro Bowl selections.

Full Pro Bowl Rosters

[lawrence-related id=129488,129603,129598,129593,129590]

Story originally appeared on Falcons Wire