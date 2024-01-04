Falcons Twitter reacts to 2024 NFL Pro Bowl selections
It hasn’t been a great season for the Atlanta Falcons, but two members of the team are officially headed to the 2024 NFL Pro Bowl. Safety Jessie Bates and guard Chris Lindstrom were named to the NFC Pro Bowl team and it’s a well-deserved honor for both players.
Bates has been one of the few bright spots right from the very first game of the season. The 26-year-old pulled down two interceptions in his Falcons debut. Bates has a career-high six interceptions with one game left to play.
Lindstrom has been one of the most consistent offensive linemen in the NFL all season long. He leads Atlanta’s offense with an overall PFF grade of 89.5. Here’s what Falcons fans on Twitter had to say about the team’s two Pro Bowl selections.
One of the unquestioned bright spots of the season, phenomenal player who single-handedly swung the outcome of multiple games. Hopefully the first of many Pro Bowls in Atlanta https://t.co/B2Ibufrnen
— The Falcoholic (@TheFalcoholic) January 4, 2024
One of the best guards in football 👏🏼 congrats https://t.co/wMNYuiIoU9
— Anthony Romero 🇺🇸🇪🇸 (@AnthonyJRomero) January 4, 2024
I remember when fans hated on the Chris Lindstrom pick, in 2019 smh. Look at him now.🔥#Falcons #DirtyBirds https://t.co/x8lk2xG39T
— Yuriy Andriyashchuk🇺🇦 (@YuriyATL) January 4, 2024
The best in the league. Congratulations Jessie 👏 #dirtybirds https://t.co/zLx9NklAuk
— Demario A. Falcons (@MARIOGA12000) January 4, 2024
Jessie Bates and Chris Lindstrom have been selected to the 2024 NFL Pro Bowl. A very fitting recognition for both players, but especially Bates, who has been sensational in his first year with the Falcons.
— Will McFadden (@willmcfadden) January 4, 2024
Oh?!?!?! I thought he was left off!! Much deserved and earned!! https://t.co/QVctAK3dwN
— BroTalk (7-9) (@BKsquared7) January 4, 2024
Money in the bank 🏦 👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽 https://t.co/HGMime4QwE
— JazzyJeffRealTalk (@JazzyJeffRealT1) January 4, 2024
There was no doubt about it!! https://t.co/0kABPB4FAA
— #ThePoolTableGuy🎱 (@ProBilliards1) January 4, 2024
A true pro. 👇 https://t.co/YsYMRRo7CX
— Brett Jewkes (@BJewkes) January 4, 2024
Arguably the best safety this season https://t.co/WqaynR22lL
— Ken Griffey (@KennyP_757) January 4, 2024
Love this team!! All Pro loading!!! https://t.co/n5T9hOa7oS
— amanda. (@amandaa_valle) January 4, 2024
Congratulations #dirtybirds https://t.co/bs34pbEDs8
— Demario A. Falcons (@MARIOGA12000) January 4, 2024
so well deserved https://t.co/PPwpsn7Q5H
— sarah (@fangirlfornfl) January 4, 2024
Running it back!! https://t.co/DT5dvmSV2S
— amanda. (@amandaa_valle) January 4, 2024
NEWS: This past spring, the Falcons gave Jessie Bates III & Chris Lindstrom a combined $171 million over nine years.
Now, Bates & Lindstrom are Atlanta’s only Pro Bowlers, delivering on the offseason faith:https://t.co/ANwTzU4XDd
— Daniel Flick (@ByDanielFlick) January 4, 2024
ALL PRO ON THE WAY TOO!! https://t.co/vQVRQmhfGr
— Walter 🐻 (@Wparks91) January 4, 2024
Deserved #Salute #DirtyBirds https://t.co/n7iMHTVgoi
— ATL F – Treme (@Atlf_treme) January 4, 2024
Full Pro Bowl Rosters
The AFC and NFC rosters for the 2024 Pro Bowl Games: pic.twitter.com/r6QJyC4uYP
— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 4, 2024
