Falcons Twitter reacts to 2023 schedule release

When the Atlanta Falcons’ 2023 schedule dropped on Thursday night, the first thing fans noticed was that there was not a single prime-time matchup. This could potentially change since two of Atlanta’s games were not given a specific date or time — Week 15 and Week 18 — but for now, nearly every game starts at 1:00 p.m. ET.

Still, the early portion of the schedule has many fans eyeing a return to the postseason. With a fast start, the Falcons could very well end their current five-year playoff drought. Here’s how Twitter reacted to Atlanta’s 2023 regular-season slate.

If you're a Falcons fans who doesn't like to stay up late there's a lot to like about this schedule https://t.co/h66F0qvWje — Josh Kendall (@JoshTheAthletic) May 12, 2023

WEEK 1 vs Panthers – W

2 vs Pack – W

3 vs Lions – W

4 vs Jags – L

5 vs Texans – W

6 vs Comm – W

7 vs Bucs – W

8 vs Titans – L

9 vs Vikings – L

10 vs Cards – W

11 BYE

12 vs Aints – L

13 vs Jets – L

14 vs Bucs – W

15 vs Panthers – W

16 vs Colts – L

17 vs Bears – L

18 vs Aints – W pic.twitter.com/hZ1ywSaQI5 — JazzyJeffRealTalk (@JazzyJeffRealT1) May 12, 2023

Last time the NFL gave us a primetime game, this happened. We’re in timeout. pic.twitter.com/tU9coukiEj — Rise Up Reader (@RiseUpReader) May 12, 2023

If we don’t start out at least 2-0 just tank for Caleb Williams and fire everyone no more excuses for this team this year — ATL🖤 (@FalconsAlways) May 12, 2023

I see 17 wins https://t.co/GtYvUsCyIH — Steven Hester (@SteHes3) May 12, 2023

Easiest home playoff game I’ve ever seen — triple (@triplethepugg) May 12, 2023

I guess 1pm it is 🤷‍♂️ — CC (@TheActualCC) May 12, 2023

I think it was 2011 when they didn’t see us as primetime then either…So let’em hate — Matt Reid (@ItIsMeMatt) May 12, 2023

Should be 11-6 — Ju-Balance (@Jubalance) May 12, 2023

Easiest Start known to man, we better go 13-4 or better — THE GRUB GOD (@TIGRIS_DUNN) May 12, 2023

PLAYOFFS, here we come!!!!!!!!!!!! — Stone (@tstone77) May 12, 2023

The Falcons Got Me Hyped 🤩🤩🤩 — 𝓕𝓪𝓵𝓬𝓸𝓷𝓼𝐒𝐙𝐍 (@DirtyBirdsSZN) May 12, 2023

Teams with no prime time* games outside of flex scheduling: Atlanta, Houston and Indianapolis *Thursday/Sunday/Monday Night, and/or Sunday 4:25 ET — Mike Conti (@MikeConti929) May 12, 2023

Perfect.

Got them right where we want them. — Hakim_A_Jamal (@drummjr58) May 12, 2023

We could really start off 8-0 that's crazy! — Daivon Wilson (@Dwizzy1997) May 12, 2023

11-6 tbh

1-1 split with saints and Panthers, Sweep bucs

Titans, Colts and bears are toss up games tbh — N8 (@N8_322) May 12, 2023

Playoffs or Bust Desmond Ridders time to prove himself right. https://t.co/MHibBlI1Ua — Javier (@HOFBijan) May 12, 2023

These teams don’t deserve a prime time game it is what it is. Falcons will earn their spot after this season. https://t.co/vCFEvE7f5I — Patrick R (@PatrickR_1) May 12, 2023

We are one big family 🥺 https://t.co/cWibMerBRt — 🅿️𝖑𝖆𝖞𝖇𝖔𝖎 🅿️𝖚𝖋𝖋𝖊𝖗𝖎𝖓𝖌 🇺🇬🇪🇬 (@FalconsGotNext2) May 12, 2023

The Falcons also play the other three teams https://t.co/jMDQfR9YtS — Michael Rothstein (@mikerothstein) May 12, 2023

Who cares about primetime well get those in the playoffs anyway — Blake Newsom (@NewsomSportsATL) May 12, 2023

The Atlanta Falcons signed first-round pick Bijan Robinson to a four-year, $21.96 million contract that is fully guaranteed https://t.co/6y5fK1aNpN — The Falcons Wire (@TheFalconsWire) May 11, 2023

The #Falcons have signed seventh-round pick DeMarcco Hellams, the safety out of Alabama, to his rookie contract https://t.co/tUaCpifEHZ — The Falcons Wire (@TheFalconsWire) May 11, 2023

