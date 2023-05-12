Falcons Twitter reacts to 2023 schedule release
When the Atlanta Falcons’ 2023 schedule dropped on Thursday night, the first thing fans noticed was that there was not a single prime-time matchup. This could potentially change since two of Atlanta’s games were not given a specific date or time — Week 15 and Week 18 — but for now, nearly every game starts at 1:00 p.m. ET.
Still, the early portion of the schedule has many fans eyeing a return to the postseason. With a fast start, the Falcons could very well end their current five-year playoff drought. Here’s how Twitter reacted to Atlanta’s 2023 regular-season slate.
If you're a Falcons fans who doesn't like to stay up late there's a lot to like about this schedule https://t.co/h66F0qvWje
— Josh Kendall (@JoshTheAthletic) May 12, 2023
https://t.co/lI7KF9jENh pic.twitter.com/fDIdTutO8Q
— Aaron Freeman (@falcfans) May 12, 2023
WEEK 1 vs Panthers – W
2 vs Pack – W
3 vs Lions – W
4 vs Jags – L
5 vs Texans – W
6 vs Comm – W
7 vs Bucs – W
8 vs Titans – L
9 vs Vikings – L
10 vs Cards – W
11 BYE
12 vs Aints – L
13 vs Jets – L
14 vs Bucs – W
15 vs Panthers – W
16 vs Colts – L
17 vs Bears – L
18 vs Aints – W pic.twitter.com/hZ1ywSaQI5
— JazzyJeffRealTalk (@JazzyJeffRealT1) May 12, 2023
Last time the NFL gave us a primetime game, this happened. We’re in timeout. pic.twitter.com/tU9coukiEj
— Rise Up Reader (@RiseUpReader) May 12, 2023
If we don’t start out at least 2-0 just tank for Caleb Williams and fire everyone no more excuses for this team this year
— ATL🖤 (@FalconsAlways) May 12, 2023
I see 17 wins https://t.co/GtYvUsCyIH
— Steven Hester (@SteHes3) May 12, 2023
Easiest home playoff game I’ve ever seen
— triple (@triplethepugg) May 12, 2023
I guess 1pm it is 🤷♂️
— CC (@TheActualCC) May 12, 2023
I think it was 2011 when they didn’t see us as primetime then either…So let’em hate
— Matt Reid (@ItIsMeMatt) May 12, 2023
Should be 11-6
— Ju-Balance (@Jubalance) May 12, 2023
Easiest Start known to man, we better go 13-4 or better
— THE GRUB GOD (@TIGRIS_DUNN) May 12, 2023
PLAYOFFS, here we come!!!!!!!!!!!!
— Stone (@tstone77) May 12, 2023
12-5
— MoCoDawg (@doss_jay) May 12, 2023
The Falcons Got Me Hyped 🤩🤩🤩
— 𝓕𝓪𝓵𝓬𝓸𝓷𝓼𝐒𝐙𝐍 (@DirtyBirdsSZN) May 12, 2023
Teams with no prime time* games outside of flex scheduling:
Atlanta, Houston and Indianapolis
*Thursday/Sunday/Monday Night, and/or Sunday 4:25 ET
— Mike Conti (@MikeConti929) May 12, 2023
Perfect.
Got them right where we want them.
— Hakim_A_Jamal (@drummjr58) May 12, 2023
We could really start off 8-0 that's crazy!
— Daivon Wilson (@Dwizzy1997) May 12, 2023
Let's Go!!! https://t.co/zyrAWsEVNa
— Carl Dukes (@putemupcdukes) May 12, 2023
11-6 tbh
1-1 split with saints and Panthers, Sweep bucs
Titans, Colts and bears are toss up games tbh
— N8 (@N8_322) May 12, 2023
Playoffs or Bust
Desmond Ridders time to prove himself right. https://t.co/MHibBlI1Ua
— Javier (@HOFBijan) May 12, 2023
These teams don’t deserve a prime time game it is what it is. Falcons will earn their spot after this season. https://t.co/vCFEvE7f5I
— Patrick R (@PatrickR_1) May 12, 2023
We are one big family 🥺 https://t.co/cWibMerBRt
— 🅿️𝖑𝖆𝖞𝖇𝖔𝖎 🅿️𝖚𝖋𝖋𝖊𝖗𝖎𝖓𝖌 🇺🇬🇪🇬 (@FalconsGotNext2) May 12, 2023
The Arizona Cardinals and a stale joke https://t.co/9w3agISIvt pic.twitter.com/wvQ2jN97Cv
— The Falcoholic (@TheFalcoholic) May 11, 2023
The Falcons also play the other three teams https://t.co/jMDQfR9YtS
— Michael Rothstein (@mikerothstein) May 12, 2023
Who cares about primetime well get those in the playoffs anyway
— Blake Newsom (@NewsomSportsATL) May 12, 2023
#Falcons 2023 Preseason schedule: Atlanta opens up on the road vs. the Miami Dolphins https://t.co/6tDHMuT3L8
— The Falcons Wire (@TheFalconsWire) May 12, 2023
The Atlanta Falcons signed first-round pick Bijan Robinson to a four-year, $21.96 million contract that is fully guaranteed https://t.co/6y5fK1aNpN
— The Falcons Wire (@TheFalconsWire) May 11, 2023
The #Falcons have signed seventh-round pick DeMarcco Hellams, the safety out of Alabama, to his rookie contract https://t.co/tUaCpifEHZ
— The Falcons Wire (@TheFalconsWire) May 11, 2023
[lawrence-related id=114020,114006,114012,113991,113997,113897]