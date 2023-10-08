Falcons Twitter praises Ridder following win over Texans

The Atlanta Falcons (3-2) ended a two-game losing streak with a clutch 21-19 win over the Houston Texans (2-3) on Sunday. The offense overcame a slow start and finally came through when the team needed it most.

Quarterback Desmond Ridder put up a career-high 329 passing yards and led a game-winning drive. After all the talk about Kyle Pitts last week, he led the team with seven catches for 87 receiving yards.

Bijan Robinson had the play of the game, but fans mostly focused on Ridder after the game.

notes:

1) I figured #9 could have solid games, but that output is genuinely surprising. Is that the exception though? Big for the team and his confidence.

2) this defense is one Alpha EDGE away from being lights out. By far the best tackling Falcons defense I’ve seen in AGES — Ev Glaze (@Everett_G07) October 8, 2023

To be honest, I'm not shocked at how Ridder played today. He plays well at home. Just look at the numbers. I asked coach about that last week. The shock comes in when he throws plays well having thrown the football 37 times. — Jarvis Davis (@JarvisD90) October 8, 2023

Falcons move to 3-2 and can apparently only move the ball at home. Very nice performance by Desmond Ridder. — Falcoholic Matt (@FalcoholicMatt) October 8, 2023

Statement made 🫡 — BIG ISAAC (@BIG__ISAAC) October 8, 2023

Koo drills it and the Falcons win 21-19. Ridder's best game as a pro, another good effort from the defense, and the kind of game you gotta win at home. Can't overstate how big that win was, no matter how bumpy the road was to it — The Falcoholic (@TheFalcoholic) October 8, 2023

Falcons HC on Desmond Ridder: “Pretty damn good.” — Michael Rothstein (@mikerothstein) October 8, 2023

Falcons win. A lot of different narratives surrounding today’s game. Another slow start on offense: they rebounded. Defense kept the offense in the game Desmond Ridder silenced a few critics today and Bijan Robinson is still that dude. Lots to talk about. I’ll tell you all… — Miles Garrett (@MilesGarrettTV) October 8, 2023

Imagine being Kaleb McGary, getting injured in one game and they start having team photos https://t.co/wzPlQgJqwl — Andy (@AndySGallagher) October 8, 2023

Me checking the TL after Desmond Ridder’s best game as a pro pic.twitter.com/fGj2SJl5Se — (3-2) Rise Up Ridder (@RiseUpReader) October 8, 2023

The Falcons leading receivers today was Kyle Pitts (seven receptions for 87 yards) and Drake London (six receptions for 78 yards). Desmond Ridder said this game was really about getting the ball in the hands of the ATL playmakers and letting them do their thing. — Tori McElhaney (@tori_mcelhaney) October 8, 2023

I’m still here. I won’t be moving for a minute. pic.twitter.com/pAFjTYMNLC — Eric Robinson (@_Eric_Robinson) October 8, 2023

Story originally appeared on Falcons Wire