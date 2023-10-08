Advertisement

Falcons Twitter praises Ridder following win over Texans

Matt Urben
·3 min read

The Atlanta Falcons (3-2) ended a two-game losing streak with a clutch 21-19 win over the Houston Texans (2-3) on Sunday. The offense overcame a slow start and finally came through when the team needed it most.

Quarterback Desmond Ridder put up a career-high 329 passing yards and led a game-winning drive. After all the talk about Kyle Pitts last week, he led the team with seven catches for 87 receiving yards.

Bijan Robinson had the play of the game, but fans mostly focused on Ridder after the game.

Story originally appeared on Falcons Wire