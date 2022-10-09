Falcons Twitter frustrated with officials after loss to Bucs

There are no moral victories in the NFL, but the Falcons looked like they were about to overcome a 21-point deficit against the Buccaneers on Sunday when Grady Jarrett sacked Tom Brady on third down late in the fourth quarter.

Jarrett’s sack appeared to be clean, but he was called for a roughing-the-passer penalty that essentially ended the game for Atlanta. Tampa Bay would go on to run the clock out for a 21-15 win.

As you would imagine, Falcons fans weren’t thrilled with the outcome of Sunday’s game. Check out the best Twitter reactions following Sunday’s game.

This may be the WORST roughing the passer penalty I’ve ever seen. Embarrassingly bad call. The Falcons got screwed. (🎥: @TrainIsland)pic.twitter.com/KdvC0mi2KJ — Field Yates (@FieldYates) October 9, 2022

Jerome Boger the referee in the Bucs gm. Just made the worst call of this early NFL season. NFL will need to offer an explanation on this BULLJIVE call. That was a text book sack and it was penalized. Falcons got hosed — shannon sharpe (@ShannonSharpe) October 9, 2022

Refs always helping Brady at the right time 😒 https://t.co/PVCcH5VnqY — Karla D 💚💛🧀 (@kar052584) October 9, 2022

This wouldn’t’ve happened if Tom Brady loved his family. https://t.co/NxeWai5Feg — Alex Root (@Mister_Root) October 9, 2022

The worst thing about this is, the #NFL will send a notice to the #Falcons this week stating it was an incorrect call! Like the letter fixes everything because it's sent fed ex! #SMH https://t.co/iA7TgsLdGR — Nate Washington (@nwash85) October 9, 2022

This is what happens when you have dentists and accountants moonlighting as NFL referees. The NFL is a multi-billion dollar industry and doesn’t employ full-time referees. Miss me with that “integrity of the game” BS. https://t.co/jjVFHq78zZ — Start Ridder, Free Pitts (@RiseUpReader) October 9, 2022

If you really think Tom Brady just "wins" you're part of the problem. #NFL https://t.co/yfSl8kH6Ig — Steve Williams  (@steveywilliams) October 9, 2022

The Falcons got ROBBED. Hitting the QB hard does not equal Roughing the Passer even if it’s Tom Brady. — Robert Griffin III (@RGIII) October 9, 2022

The roughing call they just gave to Brady might be the most embarrassingly bad NFL call in five years. And there is zero chance they call it for any other quarterback. #Falcons — Mike Greenberg (@Espngreeny) October 9, 2022

How dare you play football near Tom Brady!!! https://t.co/6NP2UgUIxi — Antonio MacBeath (@TonyMacUMP) October 9, 2022

THEY CALLED THIS ROUGHING THE PASSER???? https://t.co/IQ11S6Reqa — 𝙍𝙖𝙝𝙪𝙡 𝙏𝙖𝙡𝙠𝙨 𝘼𝙗𝙤𝙪𝙩 𝙎𝙩𝙪𝙛𝙛 🇺🇦 (@rahul_stuff) October 9, 2022

Someone explain how this is roughing the passer what an absolute joke Falcons were ROBBED https://t.co/l5l1P9WjCL — colin ogilvie (@_C__Money) October 9, 2022

Tom Brady got the benefit of a dubious call, you say? 🤔 https://t.co/TACxNiKazI — Randy Scott (@RandyScottESPN) October 9, 2022

Y’all sacking Tom Brady is “roughing the passer” hell any hit on Tom Brady in front of any of his referee fanboys is “roughing the passer” smh 🤦🏾‍♂️ @NFL this is why people are saying games are “fixed” do better! https://t.co/ZRdqTQcbhu — KiNG O$iRi$ (@ikingosiris) October 9, 2022

Falcons got absolutely screwed. That ref stole the game from my teammates and there’s gotta be some kind of accountability. — Will Compton (@_willcompton) October 9, 2022

