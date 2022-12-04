Falcons Twitter demands QB change following loss to Steelers

Deen Worley
·3 min read

The Atlanta Falcons dropped to 5-8 on the season following their 19-16 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday. Adding insult to injury, the Steelers improved to 15-2-1 in games against the Falcons dating back to 1966.

Despite this, the quarterback position was all anyone could talk about after the game. Check out how Falcons fans reacted to Sunday’s loss on Twitter.

[vertical-gallery id=106670]

[vertical-gallery id=106474]

[listicle id=106632]

Story originally appeared on Falcons Wire

Recommended Stories