Falcons Twitter demands QB change following loss to Steelers

The Atlanta Falcons dropped to 5-8 on the season following their 19-16 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday. Adding insult to injury, the Steelers improved to 15-2-1 in games against the Falcons dating back to 1966.

Despite this, the quarterback position was all anyone could talk about after the game. Check out how Falcons fans reacted to Sunday’s loss on Twitter.

Yes, 3 weeks ago https://t.co/sjAs51xNpG — 🎄 Festive Damski 🎅🏼 (@Damski32) December 4, 2022

If I’m keeping it real, I’m interested to see the Falcons really build the defense and continue building the trenches. We’ve drafted the QB first then built around him. Just want to see it done the other way now. None are wrong. Just want to feel good about the team as a whole. — Ev Glaze (@Everett_G07) December 4, 2022

Falcons coach Arthur Smith said “Everything is on the table” going into the bye week when asked about a potential change at quarterback — Jeff Schultz (@JeffSchultzATL) December 4, 2022

That was one of the most uninspiring, straightforward losses in recent memory for the Falcons. The defense missed countless tackles and didn't produce any big plays. Outside of a few drives where they leaned on the running game, the offense didn't offer much. Ugly football. — Allen Strk (@allenstrk) December 4, 2022

For the love of all that is sacred and holy, it's time to start Ridder — Jeanna Kelley (@jeannathomas) December 4, 2022

MyCole Pruitt in 8 games with the #Falcons has matched Kyle Pitts career TD totals (3) in 27 games. — Aaron Freeman (@falcfans) December 4, 2022

Start Ridder after the bye and just lose out at this point — 𝙀𝙢𝙥𝙞𝙧𝙚 🔴⚫️ (@EmpireFalcons) December 4, 2022

I’m actually laughing out loud — 🔴⚫️ (@DirtyBirdz_11) December 4, 2022

Fitting if that’s Mariota’s last pass as a Falcon. pic.twitter.com/5OvilGhF1H — Start Ridder, Free London (@RiseUpReader) December 4, 2022

I have no confidence that the Falcons win anymore games this season. I know they are playing for '23 but man was really wanting to see some mire wins this year — J.R. Clark #P4PATL (@grimm1128) December 4, 2022

I'm used to being outnumbered at @MBStadium but this is ridiculous. — MikeBell929 (@MikeBellATL) December 4, 2022

If they lose this game and start mariota again after the bye I will commit arson — Carlton (@CrispyCarlton) December 4, 2022

With that, the Marcus Mariota experiment has to come to a close. #DirtyBirds — AB (@Atlsports6) December 4, 2022

Arthur Smith on making a change at QB during the bye week: “We’ll evaluate everything. Every job is open… The bye is coming at a good time for us.” — Kelly Price (@thekellyprice) December 4, 2022

What has been more psychologically damaging for you — Falcoholic Matt (@FalcoholicMatt) December 4, 2022

Maybe this is finally the final straw for Mariota starting here. The bye is next week. Let Ridder start vs the satans. — Scott Carasik (@CarasikS) December 4, 2022

if Ridder doesn’t start after the bye week then he is #not him I fear — kelsey orr (@kelseytayorr) December 4, 2022

Give it two years and Avery Williams will no longer be a player people kick towards — William McFadden (@willmcfadden) December 4, 2022

Falcons S @e_harris_31 playing catch with fans before Sunday’s game against the Steelers. pic.twitter.com/JcDnfEsnQX — Michael Rothstein (@mikerothstein) December 4, 2022

LIVE: Post game press conference https://t.co/Bplf5VWKFq — Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) December 4, 2022

Takeaways: Drake London has career day in Falcons’ loss to Steelers https://t.co/o2FoYRupV5 — The Falcons Wire (@TheFalconsWire) December 4, 2022

[vertical-gallery id=106670]

Story continues

[vertical-gallery id=106474]

[listicle id=106632]

Story originally appeared on Falcons Wire