Falcons Twitter buries Desmond Ridder after back-to-back INTs

Matt Urben
·2 min read

The Atlanta Falcons are down by 17 points against the Jacksonville Jaguars at halftime, and things couldn’t have gone much worse. The offense got off to a slow start before the wheels completely came off in the second quarter.

Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder threw interceptions on back-to-back plays, including a pick-six, to put the team in a big hole. Fans on Twitter are turning on Ridder as the offense continues to sputter.

