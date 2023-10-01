Falcons Twitter buries Desmond Ridder after back-to-back INTs
The Atlanta Falcons are down by 17 points against the Jacksonville Jaguars at halftime, and things couldn’t have gone much worse. The offense got off to a slow start before the wheels completely came off in the second quarter.
Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder threw interceptions on back-to-back plays, including a pick-six, to put the team in a big hole. Fans on Twitter are turning on Ridder as the offense continues to sputter.
So the history of third round QBs starting in the NFL…. pic.twitter.com/wvAwFFF5xZ
— Mina Kimes (@minakimes) October 1, 2023
Ridder went to dap up Hollins and Hollins yelled back at him? pic.twitter.com/KokVSiWef4
— ATL FOREVER (@Ethanwall445) October 1, 2023
me watching Hollins go off on Ridder pic.twitter.com/MXwZG0bM9C
— Tre'Shon (@tre3shon) October 1, 2023
If Smith decides to bench Ridder, you might kill any confidence he has left
A reset for him might be good. But it’s a risky call.
He’s already playing too conservative
— (2-1) Rise Up Ridder (@RiseUpReader) October 1, 2023
Toy Story broadcast: The Desmond Ridder Pick-6pic.twitter.com/Ahry0MOTtOhttps://t.co/xPYMc8z4o7
— Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) October 1, 2023
According to @ESPNStatsInfo the last QB to throw INTs on back-to-back plays was Tua Tagovailoa against San Francisco last season.
Falcons QB Desmond Ridder did it in the first half today.
— Michael Rothstein (@mikerothstein) October 1, 2023
Ridder throws a pick six to end what was shaping up to be a productive drive.
Send this team home on a raft
— The Falcoholic (@TheFalcoholic) October 1, 2023
Desmond Ridder at QB is becoming a tough watch.
— Cam Marino (@MarinoNFL) October 1, 2023
Desmond Ridder just ain’t it
— Michael F. Florio (@MichaelFFlorio) October 1, 2023
To early for a Heinicke This morning @Falcon Nation? It’s time.
— Todd Mcclure (@ToddMcclure62) October 1, 2023
I know I’m alone in this but I’m not out on Ridder.
I think he’s talented. I think something mentally is holding him back. I think they need a more effective wellness plan (if they have one).
Lack of confidence is making him overthink everything
— Tish ❤️🖤🏈 (@tish________) October 1, 2023
We’re here already huh? pic.twitter.com/6WBeTlDgNb
— Outta Your Falcon Mind Podcast 🏈 (@OuttaYourFnMind) October 1, 2023
This team is painful to watch
— Jeanna Kelley (@jeannathomas) October 1, 2023
I want to live in a world where Caleb Williams has the Falcons’ offensive weapons next year.
— Matt Miller (@nfldraftscout) October 1, 2023