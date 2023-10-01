Falcons Twitter buries Desmond Ridder after back-to-back INTs

The Atlanta Falcons are down by 17 points against the Jacksonville Jaguars at halftime, and things couldn’t have gone much worse. The offense got off to a slow start before the wheels completely came off in the second quarter.

Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder threw interceptions on back-to-back plays, including a pick-six, to put the team in a big hole. Fans on Twitter are turning on Ridder as the offense continues to sputter.

So the history of third round QBs starting in the NFL…. pic.twitter.com/wvAwFFF5xZ — Mina Kimes (@minakimes) October 1, 2023

Ridder went to dap up Hollins and Hollins yelled back at him? pic.twitter.com/KokVSiWef4 — ATL FOREVER (@Ethanwall445) October 1, 2023

me watching Hollins go off on Ridder pic.twitter.com/MXwZG0bM9C — Tre'Shon (@tre3shon) October 1, 2023

If Smith decides to bench Ridder, you might kill any confidence he has left A reset for him might be good. But it’s a risky call. He’s already playing too conservative — (2-1) Rise Up Ridder (@RiseUpReader) October 1, 2023

According to @ESPNStatsInfo the last QB to throw INTs on back-to-back plays was Tua Tagovailoa against San Francisco last season. Falcons QB Desmond Ridder did it in the first half today. — Michael Rothstein (@mikerothstein) October 1, 2023

Ridder throws a pick six to end what was shaping up to be a productive drive. Send this team home on a raft — The Falcoholic (@TheFalcoholic) October 1, 2023

Desmond Ridder at QB is becoming a tough watch. — Cam Marino (@MarinoNFL) October 1, 2023

Desmond Ridder just ain’t it — Michael F. Florio (@MichaelFFlorio) October 1, 2023

To early for a Heinicke This morning @Falcon Nation? It’s time. — Todd Mcclure (@ToddMcclure62) October 1, 2023

I know I’m alone in this but I’m not out on Ridder. I think he’s talented. I think something mentally is holding him back. I think they need a more effective wellness plan (if they have one). Lack of confidence is making him overthink everything — Tish ❤️🖤🏈 (@tish________) October 1, 2023

We’re here already huh? pic.twitter.com/6WBeTlDgNb — Outta Your Falcon Mind Podcast 🏈 (@OuttaYourFnMind) October 1, 2023

This team is painful to watch — Jeanna Kelley (@jeannathomas) October 1, 2023

I want to live in a world where Caleb Williams has the Falcons’ offensive weapons next year. — Matt Miller (@nfldraftscout) October 1, 2023

