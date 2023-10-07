Advertisement

Falcons Twitter argues over Kyle Pitts, Desmond Ridder

Matt Urben
·4 min read

The Atlanta Falcons desperately need to get a win before their fan base tears itself apart. While quarterback Desmond Ridder has received plenty of criticism following his three-turnover performance against the Jaguars, some are now pointing the finger at tight end Kyle Pitts.

Ever since head coach Arthur Smith commented on Pitts’ health, fans on Twitter have been arguing over the cause of Atlanta’s offensive futility this season.

