Falcons turn Titans fumble into 3-0 lead

Titans head coach Mike Vrabel said that we'd see both Will Levis and Malik Willis at quarterback against the Falcons on Sunday and it didn't take long for that to happen.

Levis started the game, but Willis came in to take a snap on the fourth offensive play of the game. Willis fumbled that snap, however, and the Falcons took over inside Tennessee's 30-yard-line.

The Falcons moved the ball inside the 10-yard-line, but Harold Landry and Jeffery Simmons got pressure on Desmond Ridder. Ridder went down for a sack and Younghoe Koo came in for a short field goal.

Koo put it through and the Falcons are up 3-0 with just under 10 minutes to play in the first quarter.