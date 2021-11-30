Falcons Tuesday updates: Patterson listed at safety on depth chart

There are six games remaining on the Atlanta Falcons’ 2021 schedule and for the first time in years, the team is still in the playoff hunt entering December. Following their 21-14 win over the Jaguars in Week 12, the Falcons will host the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 13.

On Tuesday, the team made multiple roster moves and updated its depth chart. Let’s recap the top stories of the day as Atlanta begins preparation for Tampa Bay.

Updated depth chart: Patterson at safety

The Falcons released their depth chart before Sunday's Week 13 contest vs. Buccaneers, and Cordarrelle Patterson is in an additional (and interesting) new spot. Story by @AbbyPatrickPR:https://t.co/VEBA9gh4xr — Scott Bair (@ScottBairNFL) November 30, 2021

Cordarrelle Patterson is listed as a reserve safety on the team’s latest depth chart. Falcons defensive coordinator Dean Pees has previously talked about a package where Patterson plays defensive back, and he did in fact record a snap at safety in Week 12. While we don’t doubt Patterson can play safety, we didn’t think it would actually happen since Patterson has been so busy carrying the entire offense.

Speaking of the Falcons’ secondary, safeties Erik Harris and Duron Harmon have played better over the last two weeks, and A.J. Terrell continues to dominate at corner. We shall see if Patterson lines up in the defensive secondary against Tom Brady on Sunday.

Calvin Ridley update

Falcons HC Arthur Smith said there's no update on WR Calvin Ridley, who can come off the NFI list at any time. Ridley has been taking time away from football to focus on his mental well-being. Smith also didn't want to speculate whether or not Ridley will return this year. — Michael Rothstein (@mikerothstein) November 29, 2021

We know fans would love to see Calvin Ridley return this season, but it’s hard to see that happening at this point. Honestly, if Ridley isn’t ready to return, he shouldn’t. Mental health is something that’s been overlooked in our society for far too long. Plus, the physical toll football takes on the body is something players need to take into consideration, especially considering the amount of head injuries and potential long-term ramifications of diseases like CTE (chronic traumatic encephalopathy).

Steven Means designated to return from IR

Falcons designate OLB Steven Means to return to practice from injured reserve. Now has a 21-day window to be activated. — Michael Rothstein (@mikerothstein) November 30, 2021

Means has been designated to return from the injured reserve list. The outside linebacker has started when he was healthy this season. however, he hasn’t been a great fit on the edge as a pass rusher. Nonetheless, Means is a great teammate and his return will add some much-needed depth to this Falcons defense.

Roster moves: Andrews back, Williamson waived

The Falcons also waived CB Chris WIlliamson and activated guard Josh Andrews off the COVID-19 reserve list. — Michael Rothstein (@mikerothstein) November 30, 2021

Chris Williamson was a member of the practice squad for most of the season and was signed to the active roster a few weeks ago. With backup guard Josh Andrews returning from the reserve/COVID-19 list, the Falcons waived Williamson on Tuesday. If he clears waivers, I’d expect to see the young defensive back return to Atlanta’s practice squad.

D.J. Shockley film breakdown

Dean Pees faked the Jaguars out to stop them on 3rd down 👀@DjShockley3 breaks it down ⤵️ pic.twitter.com/tBW0Gyc5Sa — Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) November 30, 2021

As he does each week, former Falcons quarterback D.J. Shockley broke down the film from Atlanta’s Week 12 win over the Jaguars. This time, Shockley explains how the defense faked out the Jags to get a third-down stop.

Patterson honors Ahmaud Arbery

“That's something we gotta deal with every day. Unfortunately, we do. That's a part of our life.” – @ceeflashpee84 Why Cordarrelle Patterson wore cleats to honor Ahmaud Arberyhttps://t.co/ia102ZtKJL — Kris Rhim (@krisrhim1) November 29, 2021

Falcons team site contributor Kris Rhim wrote a piece examining why RB Cordarrelle Patterson used his cleats to honor Ahmaud Arbery. Here’s an excerpt from Rhim’s story.

