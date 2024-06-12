Falcons tried to trade into first round with Cardinals

in the 2024 NFL draft, the Arizona Cardinals made a trade with the Atlanta Falcons, swapping second-round picks. However, that was not the Falcons’ first attempt to trade with the Cardinals.

As shown in the latest edition of Cardinals Flight Plan, Cardinals general manager Monti Ossenfort was on the phone after the Detroit Lions made a trade with the Dallas Cowboys to move up to the 24th pick, and said, “Hey, Terry, we’re going to pick a player unless we get totally busted with the next three picks, we’re probably going to pick.”

The Cardinals had the 27th pick in the draft and went with defensive tackle Darius Robinson.

The only general manager in the league named Terry is Atlanta Falcons GM Terry Fontenot.

The Falcons would eventually make a deal in the second round, moving up from the 43rd pick to No. 35, trading that second-round pick and a third-round pick (No. 79 overall, which the Cardinals used to select tight end Tip Reiman after moving back three spots in another deal they made) for No. 35 and No. 186 (a sixth-round pick).

Considering the Falcons ended up drafting Clemson defensive tackle Ruke Orhorhoro, they probably had their eye on Robinson themselves.

