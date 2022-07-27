Falcons Training Camp: Takeaways from Day 1 of practice

The Falcons began their much-anticipated second training camp under head coach Arthur Smith on Wednesday as the team looks to improve upon last year’s 7-10 campaign.

Atlanta also signed a defensive tackle to beef up the middle of the team’s defensive line following Eddie Goldman’s surprise retirement last week. Here are the major takeaways from the Falcons’ first training camp practice.

Marcus Mariota is QB1

Caught up with Falcons QBs coach Charles London after practice. Of note: He said Marcus Mariota is the starter. London didn't have any hesitation in saying so. — Tori McElhaney (@tori_mcelhaney) July 27, 2022

Marcus Mariota was signed to be the starting quarterback, so this isn’t exactly a surprise, however, it’s somewhat unexpected to hear the coaching staff say so on the first day of camp. Ultimately, it would be a shock if Mariota is beat out by rookie Desmond Ridder. It’s way too early to rule anything out, though.

Smith: Feleipe Franks will work as QB3/TE

#Falcons coach Arthur Smith said QB/TE Feleipe Franks will get some QB reps on certain days as the third QB. pic.twitter.com/laa1yYCnaE — D. Orlando Ledbetter (@DOrlandoAJC) July 27, 2022

Smith either has a soft spot in his heart for Feleipe, or he simply likes the versatility the undrafted free agent brings to his team. Either way, it appears Franks is sticking around as the third quarterback — and possible tight end in certain situations — this season.

Falcons sign DT Darrion Daniels

The Atlanta Falcons have found their Eddie Goldman replacement, signing defensive tackle Darrion Daniels on Wednesday afternoon. https://t.co/JR6v1hlGan — The Falcons Wire (@TheFalconsWire) July 27, 2022

“Daniels, 24, went undrafted out of Nebraska in 2020 before catching on with the San Francisco 49ers, where he played in four games that season.”

Story continues

Arthur Smith says team has better depth this season

#Falcons coach Arthur Smith said “better competition” and “better depth” we’re obvious to him after day one of training camp. pic.twitter.com/8jJqtIZNNc — D. Orlando Ledbetter (@DOrlandoAJC) July 27, 2022

Any Falcons fan witnessed how much the team’s lack of depth hurt Atlanta last season. Even during weeks when the Falcons played well early, they often fell apart late in games. The team had a point differential of -146 last season, and still managed to win seven games. With more depth at linebacker, wide receiver and cornerback, Atlanta is in better shape going into the 2022 season.

New starting safety duo?

Richie Grant and Jaylinn Hawkins are the starting safeties to open 11-on-11 #Falcons — Kevin Knight (@FalcoholicKevin) July 27, 2022

Everyone is hoping to see the Richie Grant-Jaylinn Hawkins duo starting at safety this season, and if Wednesday was any indication, that seems like a real possibility. Hawkins was a fourth-round pick from the previous regime but he’s worked his way up to a potential starting job. Meanwhile, Grant was selected in the second round last year and rarely got on the field. When he did, it was often as a nickel back. We’ll see if Grant and Hawkins continue to get first-team reps.

3 open spots along the offensive line?

#Falcons have three open spots along offensive line https://t.co/RXdMGSsOZ9 — D. Orlando Ledbetter (@DOrlandoAJC) July 27, 2022

Atlanta has two offensive linemen that could start for almost any team, but beyond Jake Matthews and Chris Lindstrom, there are some real question marks up front. Center Matt Hennessy, left guard Jalen Mayfield and right tackle Kaleb McGary each struggled at times in 2021. It’s good to see the coaching staff is making the players earn these positions as the competition will only make them better.

Pitts highlight

There’s no way Pitts finishes a season with just one touchdown ever again. The second-year tight end was also seen taking rookie WR Drake London under his wing.

Falcons practice highlights

Day 1 in the books! pic.twitter.com/Z43yTXsIW1 — Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) July 27, 2022

Mariota talks with media

Mariota ready to go! — Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) July 27, 2022

Julio Jones signs with Bucs: Falcons Twitter reacts

The Falcons will be reunited with the franchise’s all-time leading receiver twice this season as Julio Jones has signed with the Buccaneers https://t.co/ynmJvXeymN — The Falcons Wire (@TheFalconsWire) July 26, 2022

Falcons updated 90-man roster tracker

Falcons 90-man roster tracker: Atlanta signs DT Darrion Daniels https://t.co/VXEftdgia3 — The Falcons Wire (@TheFalconsWire) July 27, 2022

Stay up to date with each Falcons transaction using our 90-man roster tracker.

[lawrence-related id=97993,97985,97983,97977,97917]

[vertical-gallery id=97939]

1

1