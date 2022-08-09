Falcons training camp: Richie Grant gets INT, Mayfield returns

The Atlanta Falcons put in another day of practice on Monday as they prepare for Friday’s preseason opener against the Detroit Lions. Both teams missed the playoffs in 2021 and feature second-year head coaches still looking to make their mark.

In today’s recap, Arthur Smith and Dan Campbell reveal their plans for Week 1 of the preseason, Falcons guard Jalen Mayfield returns to practice, and safety Richie Grant records an interception.

Starters will play vs. Lions in preseason opener

#Lions Dan Campbell has spoken to #Falcons coach Arthur Smith. Both plan to play their starters. Campbell hopes to play them for a quarter. https://t.co/D8O9WTeZ8J — D. Orlando Ledbetter (@DOrlandoAJC) August 8, 2022

With this being just the second year of the NFL’s three-game preseason, deciding when to play — or not to play — starters is still something coaching staffs are getting a feel for. As for the Falcons’ opener against the Lions, both Smith and Campbell have said they intend to play their starters.

This doesn’t mean players like Kyle Pitts will play the entire first quarter, but it seems likely that the majority of less-established starters will be out there for all 15 minutes.

Jalen Mayfield has returned to practice

Jalen Mayfield back at practice for the Falcons — good sign for him after missing two days with a lower back issue — Michael Rothstein (@mikerothstein) August 8, 2022

Falcons left guard Jalen Mayfield has had a rough camp thus far and appears on the verge of being unseated as the team’s starting left guard. Mayfield has been dealing with a lower back injury, though, which kept him out of the past two practices. Perhaps this injury could be why he hasn’t been getting first-team reps.

The second-year lineman returned on Monday. If healthy, Mayfield could be a guy we see play for most of the game, even after the starters have been pulled out. The battle for the left guard spot will continue as the preseason rolls on.

Richie Grant, Jaylinn Hawkins on track to start at safety?

Richie Grant is coming into the 2022 season with many doubters after a rocky rookie season in which he failed to get the amount of playing time you would expect for a second-round pick. However, his camp performance thus far has shown much improvement. Grant, along with Jaylinn Hawkins, may have positioned themselves to enter the season as the starting safeties. Hawkins had an excellent sophomore season a year ago and is also having a strong camp.

Falcons add another Titans player

The Falcons signed TE MyCole Pruitt and waived injured DT Bryce Rodgers on Monday afternoon. https://t.co/PB30Vj3qh2 — The Falcons Wire (@TheFalconsWire) August 8, 2022

Whether it be the Chicago Bears or the Tennessee Titans, there is no denying the Falcons’ affinity for these two organizations. Coach Smith and DC Dean Pees have Tennessee ties, while both OC Dave Ragone and Falcons personnel director Ryan Pace come from Chicago.

Atlanta’s latest signing, TE MyCole Pruitt, was a member of both the Titans and Bears before become a Falcon on Monday. The 30-year-old tight end has become another camp body to compete for a spot behind Kyle Pitts.

Watch: Full Monday practice highlights

Falcons waive DT Bryce Rodgers

Falcons 90-man roster tracker: TE MyCole Pruitt in, DT Bryce Rodgers out https://t.co/pXgbJxCGxp — The Falcons Wire (@TheFalconsWire) August 8, 2022

To make room for TE MyCole Pruitt, the Falcons were forced to waive injured DT Bryce Rodgers, who was carted off the field on Saturday. This comes one day after the team placed Vincent Taylor in the injured reserve list and signed Abdullah Anderson. Keep track of every move with our 90-man roster tracker.

New 53-man roster projection

Updated #Falcons 53-man roster projection following the second week of training camp. https://t.co/wGPmXzWe8B — The Falcons Wire (@TheFalconsWire) August 7, 2022

Our latest 53-man roster projection has Atlanta skimping on running backs and loading up on defensive backs. Which rookie misses the cut? How many defensive lineman do the Falcons keep? Find out in our 53-man roster: Version 5.0.

WATCH: Kyle Pitts 2021 season highlights

Season ✌️ is coming s👀n! pic.twitter.com/xukRpxHfJ4 — Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) August 8, 2022

