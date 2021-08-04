Falcons training camp: Highlights from Wednesday’s practice

The Falcons were back at it with another padded practice on Wednesday. Among the day’s standouts were running back Cordarrelle Patterson, safety Richie Grant and linebacker Foye Oluokun. The highlight of the day came when Oluokun ripped the ball away from running back Qadree Ollison to come away with an incredible interception.

Check out the best plays from Wednesday’s practice, via the team’s Twitter account.