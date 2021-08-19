Falcons training camp: Highlights from Thursday’s joint practice

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Matt Urben
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

The Atlanta Falcons have now completed both of their joint practice sessions with the Miami Dolphins, and the two teams will play each other in the second preseason game Saturday night at Hard Rock Stadium.

Quarterback Matt Ryan had a rough day throwing against the Dolphins defensive backs and was intercepted numerous times. Meanwhile, second-year man A.J. Terrell continues to make strides as Atlanta’s No. 1 cornerback.

Watch highlights from today’s practice down in Miami below, as shared by the Falcons’ Twitter account.

Also, check out this new mic’d up segment the team released of wide receiver Christian Blake from today’s practice.

Related

Falcons 53-man roster projection: Sheffield out, Williamson in

Four Falcons players sit out of Thursday's joint practice

Falcons camp highlights: Calvin Ridley fakes out Dolphins defender

Dolphins' Eric Rowe on Falcons TE Kyle Pitts: 'He's a good player'

Recommended Stories