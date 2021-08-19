Falcons training camp: Highlights from Thursday’s joint practice
The Atlanta Falcons have now completed both of their joint practice sessions with the Miami Dolphins, and the two teams will play each other in the second preseason game Saturday night at Hard Rock Stadium.
Quarterback Matt Ryan had a rough day throwing against the Dolphins defensive backs and was intercepted numerous times. Meanwhile, second-year man A.J. Terrell continues to make strides as Atlanta’s No. 1 cornerback.
Watch highlights from today’s practice down in Miami below, as shared by the Falcons’ Twitter account.
Day ✌️ of getting after it from Miami 🌴 pic.twitter.com/fgUL8RsBza
— Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) August 19, 2021
Also, check out this new mic’d up segment the team released of wide receiver Christian Blake from today’s practice.
“Russ why you so scared? I just want to say hi you slime ball.” 😂
WR @MrBlakeXIII was full of laughs for his mic’d up 🎙 pic.twitter.com/lgmcDiwWOX
— Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) August 19, 2021
