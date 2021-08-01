Falcons training camp: Highlights from Sunday’s practice

Matt Urben
·1 min read
The Atlanta Falcons completed their fourth training camp practice on Sunday and will have Monday off. Among the day’s standouts were cornerbacks A.J. Terrell and Chris Williamson, both of whom have played well through the first week of camp. Terrell had an interception and after practice, head coach Arthur Smith praised the two young defensive backs.

Check out the latest highlights from Sunday’s practice below, as shared by the team’s Twitter account.

