Falcons training camp: Highlights from Friday’s practice

The Atlanta Falcons wrapped up their second training camp practice on Friday and there were some encouraging moments. From linebacker Deion Jones’ interception, to rookie safety Richie Grant’s forced fumble, it’s hard not to get excited watching the latest practice highlights.

Check out the best plays from Friday below, as generously shared by the Falcons’ Twitter account.

Back at it! HIGHLIGHTS from Day 2️⃣ of camp pic.twitter.com/cZuX8vInMf — Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) July 30, 2021

Atlanta signed wide receiver J’Mon Moore, a former fourth-round pick, on Friday afternoon. The former Missouri standout should add some size and special teams ability to the Falcons wide receiver room.

