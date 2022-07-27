Falcons training camp: Highlights from Day 1
The long NFL offseason finally ended on Wednesday as the Atlanta Falcons held their first official training camp practice.
We’re still a few weeks away from the team’s preseason debut against the Detroit Lions on August 12, but check out highlights from Day 1 of camp, as shared by the Falcons’ Twitter account below.
Day 1 in the books! pic.twitter.com/Z43yTXsIW1
— Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) July 27, 2022
