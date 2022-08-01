Falcons training camp: Edwards still out, Dalman starts at center

Following a day off Sunday, the Atlanta Falcons got back to work on Monday with their first padded practice of the year. Head coach Arthur Smith liked what he was during the team’s fifth day of training camp.

We look at some position battles, injury updates and highlights from the Falcons’ first padded practice in today’s recap.

Wilkinson, Dalman start along offensive line

Day 4 of Elijah Wilkinson taking first team reps at LG over Jalen Mayfield. Today’s a Drew Dalman day at center, too. — Michael Rothstein (@mikerothstein) August 1, 2022

Arthur Smith has been ramping up the competition along the offensive line thus far. Elijah Wilkinson started at left guard the past four days over last year’s starter, Jalen Mayfield. At center, Drew Dalman got the nod over Matt Hennessy. Don’t sleep on Dalman, who the team drafted in the fourth round of last year’s draft, to win the starting center gig.

WR Bryan Edwards OUT on Monday

Falcons HC Arthur Smith said WR Bryan Edwards’ injury “is not anything long-term,” but wasn’t going to offer a timeline on his recovery/return. — Michael Rothstein (@mikerothstein) August 1, 2022

Wide receiver Bryan Edwards’ injury is not serious if you listen to the Falcons coaching staff, but there hasn’t been much clarity since Edwards left Saturday’s practice after falling on his shoulder. Hopefully, the former Raider is back out there soon as Atlanta is low on experience at the wideout position this season. Right now, Edwards and rookie Drake London are on track to start.

FB Keith Smith returns

#Falcons FB Keith Smith is back at practice today after the birth of his son. 💜💛 — D. Orlando Ledbetter (@DOrlandoAJC) August 1, 2022

There was some positive news on the injury/absence front Monday. Falcons fullback Keith Smith returned after missing the previous two days of practice due to the birth of his son. Congrats to the Smith family!

Fontenot doesn't have much to say about Deion Jones

Falcons GM Terry Fontenot not getting into much about LB Deion Jones, currently on PUP, either. Said he's currently on PUP. Wouldn't say much about whether they see him with the team in the long-term or not. — Michael Rothstein (@mikerothstein) August 1, 2022

Falcons general manager Terry Fontenot can say a lot without saying much of anything, and he didn’t say much Monday. When asked to give an update on Deion Jones’ long-term future, Fontenot had little to say other than he’s on the PUP (physically unable to perform) list. Jones is Atlanta’s highest-paid player, but judging by the team’s offseason moves, he may not be for much longer.

Patterson calls on NFL to free Ridley after Watson suspension

Fontenot also declined to discuss Deshaun Watson’s six-game suspension, but Falcons RB Cordarrelle Patterson wasn’t afraid to point out the hypocrisy of Watson’s punishment. The NFL suspended WR Calvin Ridley a full season for gambling on a few games through an app on his phone, which looks mild in comparison to the allegations against Watson. Patterson called upon the league to free Atlanta’s former No. 1 wideout.

Arthur Smith has big expectations for P Bradley Pinion

Falcons HC Arthur Smith said they have big expectations for P Bradley Pinion, who was signed in June, and made it sound like they expect him to be the guy. But Seth Vernon is going to get opportunities. — Michael Rothstein (@mikerothstein) August 1, 2022

After Thomas Morstead signed with the Dolphins, the Falcons were left with a vacancy at the punter position. Last week, the Falcons signed veteran punter Bradley Pinion, the former Buccaneer. Pinion figures to start, but Arthur Smith also said UDFA Seth Vernon would get some opportunities.

WATCH: Patterson mic'd up at practice

Patterson has been a blessing to the city of Atlanta since signing last offseason. Not only has be become the team’s most dependable offensive player, Patterson is next-level awesome off the field.

WATCH: Ridder connects with Byrd on TD pass

Damiere Byrd caught this pretty pass from rookie QB Desmond Ridder during Monday’s practice session, which was the first padded practice of the year.

Falcons won't face Watson

Deshaun Watson’s suspension will keep him out of Atlanta’s Week 4 matchup against the Cleveland Browns. Many have been critical of the NFL for its response to Watson’s troubling allegations, and that criticism seems fair after Monday’s ruling.

Falcons photo gallery

Falcons training camp: Looking at the best photos from an exciting first week of practice https://t.co/SIF8qQb9zz — The Falcons Wire (@TheFalconsWire) July 31, 2022

