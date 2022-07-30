Falcons training camp: Drake London dominates, 2 fights break out

The Falcons completed their fourth day of training camp on Saturday as fans were once again allowed onto the grounds to watch practice. The intensity was high and two fights broke out before practice ended. Atlanta also had an injury scare as wide receiver Bryan Edwards left the field with an arm injury.

Here are some quick takeaways from Saturday’s open practice in Flowery Branch.

Drake London is stealing the show

So far, #Falcons 1st round pick @DrakeLondon_ has been looking like the real deal. No. 5 uses his 6'4 frame to get up and over Dee Alford in the end zone. Alford made a great play to end the day to make up for it. pic.twitter.com/HvWHlilpnL — Miles Garrett (@MilesGarrettTV) July 30, 2022

The greatest strength to rookie WR Drake London’s game is his size. Standing at 6-foot-4, London’s lengthy frame helps him make up for a lack of top-end speed. On Saturday, London showed how he can use his size as a way to create separation from defenders and pull in the football. He made several highlight-worthy plays and looks to be another promising rookie playmaker.

Elijah Wilkinson starts at LG for the third day

#Falcons have Elijah Wilkinson at left guard for third day in a row. Hennessy at center and McGary holding down right tackle. — D. Orlando Ledbetter (@DOrlandoAJC) July 30, 2022

Last season, rookie Jalen Mayfield was forced into a starting role way too early due to injury. The second-year lineman out of Michigan is already seeing his spot up for grabs through the first week of camp. Saturday was the third-straight day Elijah Wilkinson took first-team reps at left guard.

Arthur Smith is probably just seeing what he has along his offensive line, but it’s clear that starting spots will be earned this season regardless of what happened in 2021.

Two fights break out, practice ends early

Practice fight at the Falcons — good-sized scrum and it appears as if Jalen Dalton was asked to leave practice. Arthur Smith was not pleased. At all. — Michael Rothstein (@mikerothstein) July 30, 2022

Competition is fierce in the NFL, but you cannot throw punches against your teammates. This is even more true for fringe players. Falcons defensive lineman Jalen Dalton didn’t do himself any favors on Saturday. Dalton was sent home after he threw a punch at right tackle Germain Ifedi.

Anthony Rush was involved in the second fight that caused Falcons head coach Arthur Smith to end the practice session early.

Arthur Smith on Saturday's intense competition

Arthur Smith says today was “probably the most competitive practice” since he’s been here. Couple of fight broke out and the energy was palpable. — William McFadden (@willmcfadden) July 30, 2022

When you have as many open spots as the Falcons, the competition among players should be the highest it can possibly be. Arthur Smith stated, after ending practice early due to two fights, that this was the most competitive practice he’s seen since coming to Atlanta last season. While Smith said he loved the intensity, he would rather have a player who can hold back rather than throw punches — he wants discipline.

Dean Pees wants to see a culture change defensively

The Falcons defense has been known for having more holes than Swiss cheese, but defensive coordinator Dean Pees is trying to change that perception. Pees’ has a unique approach and likes to get to know his players on a personal level in order to help them reach their potential. Following Saturday’s practice, Pees was fired up about turning this defensive unit around this season.

Bryan Edwards leaves with apparent arm injury

Falcons wide receiver Bryan Edwards left practice early on Saturday with what appeared to be an arm injury. https://t.co/DnbUWJp2FX — The Falcons Wire (@TheFalconsWire) July 30, 2022

Falcons head coach Arthur Smith said he didn’t think WR Bryan Edwards’ injury was serious, but he did say they would have to wait for the image scan before Edwards is in the clear.

Saturday Highlights

Mariota ain't holding anything back 🚀 pic.twitter.com/0wZj3Jq9RO — Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) July 30, 2022

Drake London turns the Mike Ford around on a red zone route for the Touchdown. What a talent! pic.twitter.com/3tfL8mOK7f — Adnan Ikic (@SayWhichWay) July 30, 2022

Falcons sign DB Henry Black, cut TE Brayden Lenius

13 free-agent options for the Atlanta Falcons

