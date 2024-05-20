Falcons training camp closed to fans due to construction

The Atlanta Falcons are in the middle of their offseason workout program but training camp is just around the corner. Unfortunately for Falcons fans, this year’s camp will not be open to the public, the team announced on Monday:

The Falcons will hold an open practice at Seckinger High School on July 27, and another at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on August 2. If you need your football fix now, watch this new Kyle Pitts highlight from Monday’s OTA practice.

Check out Atlanta’s updated 90-man roster arranged by uniform number HERE!

