Falcons training camp closed to fans due to construction
The Atlanta Falcons are in the middle of their offseason workout program but training camp is just around the corner. Unfortunately for Falcons fans, this year’s camp will not be open to the public, the team announced on Monday:
Due to ongoing construction at IBM Performance Field, the Atlanta Falcons are unable to host fans onsite throughout the 2024 AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp and will instead host fans at offsite locations for two open practices. — via AtlantaFalcons.com
The Falcons will hold an open practice at Seckinger High School on July 27, and another at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on August 2. If you need your football fix now, watch this new Kyle Pitts highlight from Monday’s OTA practice.
Oooo, @kylepitts__ 👀 pic.twitter.com/t7m0TapA20
— Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) May 20, 2024
