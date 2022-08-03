Falcons training camp: 6 takeaways from Day 6

The Falcons returned to action on Tuesday for their second padded practice. With Atlanta’s first preseason matchup less than two weeks away, these padded sessions help the coaching staff get an early read on what the team’s strengths and weaknesses are.

Here are six takeaways from Day 6 of Falcons training camp.

Falcons DT Vincent Taylor ruptures Achilles

Falcons DT Vincent Taylor ruptured his Achilles on Tuesday, head coach Arthur Smith revealed after practice. https://t.co/cwChUb6SxM — The Falcons Wire (@TheFalconsWire) August 2, 2022

The Falcons signed Taylor back in April and brought him in to compete for a rotational spot along the defensive line. However, just like in 2021, a severe ankle injury will cut his year short. With Eddie Goldman retiring from the NFL, this loss makes the Falcons defensive line even thinner than it was before. The team will likely look to free agency to find another defensive tackle.

WR Bryan Edwards returned to practice

Falcons wide receiver Bryan Edwards returned to practice on Tuesday after missing Monday’s session. https://t.co/ZzzsdjcLsC — The Falcons Wire (@TheFalconsWire) August 2, 2022

In better injury news, wide receiver Bryan Edwards returned to practice in a limited fashion Tuesday. The third-year WR left practice early on Saturday due to a shoulder injury that was declared minor by the coaching staff. On Tuesday, Edwards rejoined practice with a ‘yellow-pinnie’ signifying limited contact.

Edwards will be a key piece of the Falcons receiving corps for the 2022 season, so his health through the remainder of the preseason should be of the utmost importance now, even if his shoulder injury was minor.

DL Derrick Tangelo impressing on OL vs DL reps

Day 6 observations from the Atlanta Falcons training camp practice, where it’s starting to get more interesting. pic.twitter.com/kcYomHwC94 — Michael Rothstein (@mikerothstein) August 2, 2022

ESPN’s Michael Rothstein noted in his observations on Tuesday that Jalen Mayfield, who was a starter a season ago, was getting beat by a player who is considered a fringe candidate to make the roster. Derrick Tangelo, who matched up against Drew Dalman as well.

While injuries are a sour part of the game, the loss of Taylor does open the doors for guys like Tangelo.

Kyle Pitts is emerging as the Falcons' most dominant player

As multiple beat reporters have noted over the past week, Kyle Pitts is eating up anyone he matches up against on defense. Pitts was outstanding as a rookie, going over 1,000 receiving yards last season, but there were parts of his game where he can still improve.

The second-year tight end should be a bigger red zone threat in 2022 after finishing with just one touchdown last season.

Offensive line battle continues

Elijah Wilkinson at LG and Matt Hennessy at center today with the #Falcons first team. — D. Orlando Ledbetter (@DOrlandoAJC) August 2, 2022

Wilkinson continues to get the nod at left guard, starting again over Jalen Mayfield on Tuesday. At center, Matt Hennessy was back in the mix after second-year OL Drew Dalman got the start on Monday. This is going to be an interesting camp for the guys up front, and it’s clear this Falcons coaching staff is trying to create as much competition as possible for one of the team’s weakest units a season ago.

WATCH: Highlights from day 6

Getting better each day 🫡 pic.twitter.com/xx9OxIHHli — Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) August 2, 2022

From the 1-on-1 drills, to the Kyle Pitts highlights, the Falcons social media team continues to bless us with daily highlight videos from each practice. Click HERE to watch all six days of highlights.

