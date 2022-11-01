Falcons trading suspended WR Calvin Ridley to Jaguars

The Jacksonville Jaguars are willing to gamble wide receiver Calvin Ridley will return to form after his current NFL-mandated suspension.

That’s why the AFC South team has worked a deal with the Atlanta Falcons to acquire Ridley for draft picks.

Here are the conditions on the 2024 4th rounder that is going from Jags to Falcons, per source. It stays as a 4 if Calvin Ridley is on the roster. It goes to a 3 if Ridley reaches certain incentives. And it becomes a 2 if the Jaguars sign Ridley to a contract extension. https://t.co/e6yoxa05fh — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 1, 2022

Ridley was suspended indefinitely during last season for placing bets on NFL games.

According to the NFL, Ridley placed bets during a five-day period in late November 2021, when he was away from the club’s facility on the non-football illness list. The former first-round pick played in just five games in 2021 before leaving the club to focus on his “mental well-being.”

Ridley had 90 catches in 2020 and was expected to be the featured wideout for the Falcons last season.

Things went awry and he had 31 catches in 5 games before leaving the team and subsequently being suspended.

