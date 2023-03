The Atlanta Falcons have traded for Patriots tight end Jonnu Smith, NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported just before the start of the legal tampering period on Monday.

According to Rapoport, the Falcons sent a seventh-round pick to the Patriots in exchange for Smith.

It's for a 7th rounder, source said. Arthur Smith lands an old friend. https://t.co/p8Rm4VtoWM — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 13, 2023

