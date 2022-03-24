Falcons trade for No. 1 overall pick in Draft Wire’s new mock

After trading veteran Matt Ryan away, there’s a very strong possibility that the Falcons will select a quarterback in the 2022 NFL draft. But will it be with pick No. 8 overall, or one of the four other picks Atlanta has in the top 85?

The team signed free agent Marcus Mariota to a two-year deal, but the Falcons are only paying him $18.75 million total, which is backup/bridge quarterback money.

Luke Easterling of Draft Wire shakes things up in his new mock draft. Atlanta doesn’t just take a QB, the team trades up to No. 1 overall to acquire Liberty’s Malik Willis.

Pick No. 1: QB Malik Willis - Liberty

Willis talks with Steve Wyche after pro day

“If you want to be the best of all time, you gotta be coachable.”@wyche89 catches up with @malikwillis after his impressive workout. 📺: @LibertyFootball Pro Day on NFL Network pic.twitter.com/7bzlF4PqRJ — NFL Network (@nflnetwork) March 22, 2022

Willis Pro Day highlights

Unbelievable throw. Great celebration. @malikwillis is doing it all. 📺: @LibertyFootball Pro Day on NFL Network pic.twitter.com/9M30Nw39Te — NFL Network (@nflnetwork) March 22, 2022

