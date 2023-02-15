Falcons trade for Lamar Jackson in new CBS Sports mock draft

The Baltimore Ravens have said they want to re-sign quarterback Lamar Jackson, but they don’t seem willing to pay Jackson the kind of money it would require to get a long-term contract done.

According to a report by the NFL Network, the Ravens are planning to use the franchise tag on Jackson if an extension isn’t signed by March 7, and “there is a possibility other teams could tempt Baltimore to trade the former NFL MVP for a windfall of draft picks, per sources.”

As for potential landing spots, the Falcons are considered by several NFL analysts to be an ideal fit for the 26-year-old quarterback. A new mock draft by CBS Sports’ Chris Trapasso has Atlanta acquiring Jackson in exchange for a package that includes the team’s No. 8 pick in the 2023 draft.

Trapasso’s mock has the Falcons trading five picks to the Ravens in exchange for Jackson. Atlanta sends two first-round picks (2023 and 2024) to Baltimore, along with two second-round picks (2024 and 2025) and a fourth-rounder in 2025.

While it’s a steep price to pay, the Falcons would only be giving up two first-round picks as opposed to three. Still, with Desmond Ridder in place, the team may feel better keeping its picks and looking to upgrade the team in free agency.

Story originally appeared on Falcons Wire