Falcons trade down in our final 7-round mock draft

The 2023 NFL draft kicks off this Thursday at 8 p.m. ET, and the Falcons are still currently slated for the eighth overall pick. The team has addressed most of its needs with starting-caliber talent, which has created even more mystery around what Atlanta will do in Round 1.

The latest pre-draft rumor is that the Falcons are looking to trade down, and that’s just what we have the team do in our final seven-round mock draft. Atlanta sends pick No. 8 to the Washington Commanders in exchange for the 16th and 47th overall picks in 2023.

Round 1, pick 16: EDGE Nolan Smith - Georgia (trade with Commanders)

Falcons trade: picks 8, 225

Commanders trade: 16, 47, 2024 3rd

Texas running back Bijan Robinson was off the board when pick 16 rolled around, but the Falcons found one hell of a consolation prize in Georgia’s Nolan Smith. The Bulldogs edge rusher has elite athleticism and could make an immediate impact on pass-rushing downs. Projections have Smith going anywhere from the top 10 to the late-first round. While he’s a little undersized, Smith can learn from a guy like Bud Dupree on how to maximize his ability at the next level.

Round 2, pick 44: WR Josh Downs - North Carolina

The Falcons have signed a couple of veteran wide receivers, but the team is still lacking in young talent at the position. Downs is coming off his second consecutive 1,000-yard season, racking up 94 catches for 1,029 receiving yards and 11 touchdowns in 2022. While he’s undoubtedly a slot receiver, Downs would provide quarterback Desmond Ridder with another quality playmaker to target along with Drake London and Kyle Pitts.

Round 2, pick 47: G Steve Avila - TCU (from Commanders)

Avila made too much sense for Atlanta here with the pick we got from Washington. Not only is it the appropriate value for the TCU standout, the team’s top remaining need was at left guard. Avila should come in and compete for a starting job right away. Falcons head coach Arthur Smith can clean up his technical issues as a run-blocker and Avila is already a skilled pass-protector coming from TCU’s pass-heavy scheme.

Round 3, pick 75: DB Tre'Vius Hodges-Tomlinson - TCU

Atlanta released veteran Casey Haward last week and the team could stand to add some depth at the cornerback position going into the draft. While we ignored the secondary in the first two rounds, TCU’s Tre’Vius Hodges-Tomlinson was too tempting to pass on here. The nephew of NFL great LaDainian Tomlinson is short but sturdy. Despite his size, Hodges-Tomlinson played significantly more on the outside than in the slot during his college career. In 2022, he allowed just 28 catches on 81 targets and recorded three interceptions for the Horned Frogs.

Round 4, pick 110: DL Moro Ojomo - Texas

The Falcons have successfully addressed the interior of their defensive line in free agency, signing David Onyemata to play next to Grady Jarrett. Even with Eddie Goldman returning after a one-year retirement, Atlanta pulls the trigger on pass-rushing defensive lineman Moro Ojomo here in Round 4. The Texas standout finished the 2022 season with 20 hurries, five sacks and an overall defensive grade of 90.6 from PFF.

Round 4, pick 113: DE Isaiah McGuire - Missouri

McGuire is a lengthier edge prospect than Smith, with more size at 6-foot-4, 270 pounds. In 2022, he finished with 21 QB hurries and seven sacks for the Missouri Tigers. The Falcons land a quality rotational defensive end with plenty of long-term upside here in the fourth round.

Round 7, pick 224: QB Clayton Tune - Houston

At worst, Tune can beat out Logan Woodside as Atlanta’s third-string quarterback. In 2022, the Houston signal-caller threw for 4,065 passing yards, 40 touchdowns and 10 interceptions. Tune has thrown for 70 total touchdowns over the last two seasons combined.

Round 7, pick 245: RB Travis Dye - USC

Dye injured his ankle in November, but assuming he’s healthy this season, he could provide quality reps as a third-down back. In 2022, Dye rushed for 889 yards and nine touchdowns at USC. He really thrived in 2022, when he finished with 1,263 rushing yards and 16 touchdowns, while adding 47 catches for 398 receiving yards for the Trojans.

PFF Mock Draft Recap and Grade

