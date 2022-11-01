Falcons trade for Chiefs CB Rashad Fenton, per report

Matt Urben
·1 min read

The Atlanta Falcons traded away wide receiver Calvin Ridley to the Jacksonville Jaguars on Tuesday, but that wasn’t the only move the team got in before the deadline.

According NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, the Falcons sent a conditional seventh-round pick to the Kansas City Chiefs for cornerback Rashad Fenton.

 

Fenton, 25, was selected by the Chiefs in the sixth round of the 2019 NFL draft. Over his four-year career, he’s played in 47 games (16 starts). Fenton has racked up 20 passes defended, two interceptions and two forced fumbles during his time in Kansas City.

The Falcons are extremely banged up at cornerback, and Fenton is an experienced player that still has some upside. In Week 8, Atlanta played without three of four starters in the seondary.

